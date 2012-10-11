Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 95.43/95.63 compared to Tuesday's close of 95.50/95.56 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.42 percent, or 65.58 points, higher at 15,753.82 on total volume of 132.83 million shares.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as economic worries diminished investors' appetite for risk. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 128.56 points, or 0.95 percent, to end unofficially at 13,344.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 8.91 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,432.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 13.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 3,051.78.

* Brent crude climbed toward $115 a barrel on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked supply fears. November Brent crude rose 52 cents to $114.85 a barrel by 0501 GMT after a volatile session on Wednesday that saw the contract rising to $115.59, its highest since Sept. 17, before settling down slightly. U.S. crude edged up 33 cents to $91.58 after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session. The dollar index rose.

* Gold nudged up on Thursday after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off bullion. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,764.39 an ounce by 0326 GMT. It fell to a two-week low of $1,756.86 an ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,766.40.

* NATO must have U.N. mandate for post-2014 Afghan mission-Russia

* Pakistani girl shot by Taliban defied threats for years

* Pakistani doctors remove bullet from girl shot by Taliban