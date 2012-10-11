Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 95.43/95.63
compared to Tuesday's close of 95.50/95.56 to the dollar.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.42 percent, or 65.58 points, higher at 15,753.82 on
total volume of 132.83 million shares.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as economic worries diminished
investors' appetite for risk. The Dow Jones industrial average
slid 128.56 points, or 0.95 percent, to end unofficially
at 13,344.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 8.91
points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,432.57. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 13.24 points, or 0.43
percent, to close unofficially at 3,051.78.
* Brent crude climbed toward $115 a barrel on Thursday as
rising tensions in the Middle East stoked supply fears. November
Brent crude rose 52 cents to $114.85 a barrel by 0501
GMT after a volatile session on Wednesday that saw the contract
rising to $115.59, its highest since Sept. 17, before settling
down slightly. U.S. crude edged up 33 cents to $91.58
after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session. The
dollar index rose.
* Gold nudged up on Thursday after dropping more than 1
percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the
euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected
to take some shine off bullion. Spot gold inched up 0.1
percent to $1,764.39 an ounce by 0326 GMT. It fell to a two-week
low of $1,756.86 an ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold
was little changed at $1,766.40.
* NATO must have U.N. mandate for post-2014 Afghan
mission-Russia
* Pakistani girl shot by Taliban defied threats for
years
* Pakistani doctors remove bullet from girl shot by
Taliban