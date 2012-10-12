Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.50/95.70
compared to Wednesday's close of 95.43/95.63 to the
dollar.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.58 percent, or 91.48 points, higher at 15,845.30 on
total volume of 106.24 million shares.
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by
a sign of improvement in the labor market were erased in part by
a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.58 points, or
0.14 percent, to 13,326.39. The S&P 500 edged up 0.28
point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,049.41.
* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading
near four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain
in two months, supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria,
lower output at North Sea oilfields and upbeat U.S. data. Brent
November crude eased 11 cents to $115.60 a barrel by
0251 GMT, but was up more than 3 percent for the week so far,
its biggest weekly gain since August. U.S. crude was up
27 cents at $92.34, and set to post its first weekly gain in
four weeks.
* Gold was little changed on Friday after gaining in the
previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high,
although it remained on target for its biggest weekly drop in
two months. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at
$1,769.49 an ounce by 0259 GMT, on course for a 0.6-percent
weekly loss, its sharpest one-week drop in two months. U.S. gold
was little changed at $1,771.40.
* Pakistani schoolgirl shot by Taliban moved to army HQ
hospital
* Bomb risk to US troops heightened by contractor
fraud