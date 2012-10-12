Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.50/95.70 compared to Wednesday's close of 95.43/95.63 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.58 percent, or 91.48 points, higher at 15,845.30 on total volume of 106.24 million shares.

* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labor market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.58 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,326.39. The S&P 500 edged up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,049.41.

* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields and upbeat U.S. data. Brent November crude eased 11 cents to $115.60 a barrel by 0251 GMT, but was up more than 3 percent for the week so far, its biggest weekly gain since August. U.S. crude was up 27 cents at $92.34, and set to post its first weekly gain in four weeks.

* Gold was little changed on Friday after gaining in the previous session when the dollar eased from a one-month high, although it remained on target for its biggest weekly drop in two months. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,769.49 an ounce by 0259 GMT, on course for a 0.6-percent weekly loss, its sharpest one-week drop in two months. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,771.40.

* Pakistani schoolgirl shot by Taliban moved to army HQ hospital

* Bomb risk to US troops heightened by contractor fraud