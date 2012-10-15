Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 95.48/95.68 compared to Thursday's close of 95.50/95.70 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.93 percent, or 146.94 points, lower at 15,698.36 on total volume of 112.15 million shares.

* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,328.85 at the close. But the S&P 500 fell 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.30 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,044.11.

* Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling for a second day due to worries over the worsening outlook for demand growth, although mounting supply concerns over escalating tension in the Middle East kept losses in check. Brent November crude eased 11 cents to $115.60 a barrel by 0251 GMT, but was up more than 3 percent for the week so far, its biggest weekly gain since August. Brent crude had slipped 54 cents to $114.08 a barrel by 0427 GMT, after sliding 75 cents in the previous session. U.S. oil fell more than $1 to $90.82 earlier in the session and traded 72 cents lower at $91.14.

* Gold dropped to a 2-1/2-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as stop-loss selling more than offset support from China inflation data suggesting there was more room to ease monetary policy. Spot gold fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,741.24 an ounce before paring some losses to $1,743.39 by 0323 GMT, down 0.6 percent from the previous close. U.S. gold lost 0.8 percent to $1,745.30.

