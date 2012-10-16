Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 95.34/95.38 compared to Friday's close of 95.48/95.68 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.31 percent, or 48.54 points, higher at 15,756.90 on total volume of 81.796 m illion shares.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,424.23 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish at 1,440.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 20.07 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 3,064.18. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 kept above technical support levels at their 50-day moving averages.

* Brent crude prices rallied on support from North Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that put pressure on oil prices during the session.

* Brent November crude rose $1.18 to settle at $115.80 a barrel. Monday's trading swung from $113.58 to $115.91. U.S. November crude dipped 1 cent to settle at $91.85 a barrel. It dropped to $89.79, testing support below the 100-day moving average of $89.88, a technical level monitored closely by chart-watching traders and analysts.

* Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing.

* Shot Pakistani girl can recover, UK doctor says

* FEATURE-Afghan entrepreneur defies war to squeeze out jucie empire