Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended at 95.42/95.47 to the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 95.35/95.45.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.35 percent, or 55.88 points, higher at 15,848.63, on total volume of 149.04 million shares.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,433.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,016.96.

* U.S. crude futures rose above $89 in early Asian trade on Tuesday, recovering from a two-week low in the previous session as focus switches back to supply concerns on growing violence in the Middle East from worries about the health of the global economy.Brent December crude advanced 21 cents to $109.65 a barrel. It settled down 70 cents at $109.44 a barrel on Monday, marking a fifth straight day of declines.

* Gold held above $1,720 an ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices rebound from their lowest in more than a month, but investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Even though the Fed is likely to hold off from new action at its two-day gathering after announcing in September that it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds a month until the U.S. job market improves, its policy statement on Wednesday will still be closely scrutinised. Gold was largely unchanged at $1,726.56 an ounce by 0243 GMT after falling to a six-week low around $1,713 on Monday - a level which ignited demand from jewellers and speculators in Asia.

* Pakistan joins list of cenbanks to invest in Chinese bonds

* Britain to double number of drones in Afghanistan - report