Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended at 95.53/95.58 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 95.42/95.47.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 5.21 points, higher at 15,853.84, on total volume of 103.27 million shares.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 243.36 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 13,102.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.71 points, or 1.44 percent, to 1,413.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 26.49 points, or 0.88 percent, to end at 2,990.46.
* Brent crude had risen 46 cents to $108.71 a barrel by 0239 GMT. It fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, when it hit an intraday low of $107.31, the weakest since Sept. 20 and below its 100-day moving average at $107.42. U.S. oil gained 44 cents to $87.11, snapping a four-day decline. The front-month contract slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday to touch a session-low of $85.69, the lowest since July 13.
* Gold rose $3.10 to $1,711.19 an ounce by 0323 GMT after hitting a low around $1,703 on Tuesday, its weakest since September 7, as equities tumbled. The metal was still below a 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked in early October.
* SPECIAL REPORT-Pakistan's threat within: the Sunni-Shi'ite divide
