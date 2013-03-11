Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee PKR= ended at
97.70/97.75 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close
of 97.95/98.00.
* After a seven-week bull run, the Karachi Stock Exchange's
(KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.16 percent, or
28.73 points, lower at 17,964.18 points.
* U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of
gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high
on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic
forecasts. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 67.58
points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,397.07, another record closing
high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX advanced 6.92 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
gained 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 3,244.37.
* Brent crude futures edged lower on Friday as U.S. jobs
data strengthened the dollar, while U.S. gasoline futures
rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced ethanol credits, or
RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making fuel imports too
expensive.
* Gold traded flat on Friday, ending the week with a slight
gain, after data showed improvement in the U.S. economy but not
enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its stimulus, analysts
said.Spot gold XAU= inched down 46 cents to $1,577.94 an ounce
by 3:14 p.m. EST (2014 GMT), having rebounded sharply from an
earlier low of $1,560.80.
* Pakistani Christians, police, clash after neighbourhood
torched