Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee PKR= ended at 97.70/97.75 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 97.95/98.00.

* After a seven-week bull run, the Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.16 percent, or 28.73 points, lower at 17,964.18 points.

* U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 67.58 points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,397.07, another record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX advanced 6.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 3,244.37.

* Brent crude futures edged lower on Friday as U.S. jobs data strengthened the dollar, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced ethanol credits, or RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making fuel imports too expensive.

* Gold traded flat on Friday, ending the week with a slight gain, after data showed improvement in the U.S. economy but not enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its stimulus, analysts said.Spot gold XAU= inched down 46 cents to $1,577.94 an ounce by 3:14 p.m. EST (2014 GMT), having rebounded sharply from an earlier low of $1,560.80.

* Pakistani Christians, police, clash after neighbourhood torched