MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
97.70/97.75.
* Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Monday after a gas
pipeline deal with Iran raised fears the United States would
impose sanctions on Islamabad, dealers said. The Karachi Stock
Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 2.46
percent, or 441.62 points, lower at 17,522.56 points.
* U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday following
last week's rally to record highs for the Dow as a credit
downgrade of Italy and disappointing data from China curbed
investors' enthusiasm.S&P 500 futures fell 3.5 points and
were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
fell 18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 lost 6.5
points.
* Oil fell below $110 on Monday after data from China
revived worries over the economic recovery in the world's
second-biggest oil consumer.Brent crude fell 53 cents to
$110.32 a barrel by 1205 GMT, having earlier reached as low as
$109.90. U.S. oil slipped 8 cents to $91.78.
* Gold was little changed on Monday, with investment demand
subdued as the dollar firmed and European shares edged away from
multi-year highs on weak Chinese economic data and worries about
Italy.Spot gold was at $1,577.60 an ounce by 1100 GMT,
having touched a two-week low of $1,560.80 after positive U.S.
unemployment figures on Friday. U.S. gold futures for
April delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,579.20.
* UPDATE 6-Afghanistan's Karzai blasts U.S., marring Hagel
visit
* UPDATE 1-Pakistan starts work on Iranian gasline opposed
by U.S.