Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 97.70/97.75.

* Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Monday after a gas pipeline deal with Iran raised fears the United States would impose sanctions on Islamabad, dealers said. The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 2.46 percent, or 441.62 points, lower at 17,522.56 points.

* U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday following last week's rally to record highs for the Dow as a credit downgrade of Italy and disappointing data from China curbed investors' enthusiasm.S&P 500 futures fell 3.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 lost 6.5 points.

* Oil fell below $110 on Monday after data from China revived worries over the economic recovery in the world's second-biggest oil consumer.Brent crude fell 53 cents to $110.32 a barrel by 1205 GMT, having earlier reached as low as $109.90. U.S. oil slipped 8 cents to $91.78.

* Gold was little changed on Monday, with investment demand subdued as the dollar firmed and European shares edged away from multi-year highs on weak Chinese economic data and worries about Italy.Spot gold was at $1,577.60 an ounce by 1100 GMT, having touched a two-week low of $1,560.80 after positive U.S. unemployment figures on Friday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,579.20.

* UPDATE 6-Afghanistan's Karzai blasts U.S., marring Hagel visit

* UPDATE 1-Pakistan starts work on Iranian gasline opposed by U.S.