Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at 97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 97.85/97.90.

* Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Tuesday after there was no immediate announcement of sanctions against Pakistan for concluding a gas deal with Iran.The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended two percent, or 350.29 points, higher at 17,872.85 points.

* U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors appeared set to lock in profits after a seven-session string of gains and the Bundesbank's chief warned the euro zone's crisis has not ended. S&P 500 futures fell 3.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 27 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 7.5 points.

* Oil eased below $110 a barrel on Tuesday, weighed by the prospects of slower demand growth in China and the United States, the world's biggest oil consumers Brent crude slipped 47 cents to $109.75 by 1035 GMT. U.S. oil fell 21 cents to $91.85.

* Gold rose more than one percent to a two-week high of $1,597.70 an ounce on Tuesday, after comments by an ECB official that eurozone inflation pressures are abating, viewed as an indication of continued monetary easing. Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,596.71 an ounce at 1213 GMT, having broken strong technical resistance at $1,590 after seven session of range trading. The next upside target is the key psychological $1,600 level, traders said.

* UPDATE 2-Pakistan starts work on Iranian gas line opposed by U.S.