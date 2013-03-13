Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-8320 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at
97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of
97.85/97.90.
* Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Tuesday after
there was no immediate announcement of sanctions against
Pakistan for concluding a gas deal with Iran.The Karachi Stock
Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended two
percent, or 350.29 points, higher at 17,872.85 points.
* U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors
appeared set to lock in profits after a seven-session string of
gains and the Bundesbank's chief warned the euro zone's crisis
has not ended. S&P 500 futures fell 3.3 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
27 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 7.5 points.
* Oil eased below $110 a barrel on Tuesday, weighed by the
prospects of slower demand growth in China and the United
States, the world's biggest oil consumers Brent crude
slipped 47 cents to $109.75 by 1035 GMT. U.S. oil fell 21
cents to $91.85.
* Gold rose more than one percent to a two-week high of
$1,597.70 an ounce on Tuesday, after comments by an ECB official
that eurozone inflation pressures are abating, viewed as an
indication of continued monetary easing. Spot gold was up
1 percent at $1,596.71 an ounce at 1213 GMT, having broken
strong technical resistance at $1,590 after seven session of
range trading. The next upside target is the key psychological
$1,600 level, traders said.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* UPDATE 2-Pakistan starts work on Iranian gas line opposed
by U.S.