Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at 97.85/97.90 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.85/97.90.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.63 percent, or 112.41 points, lower at 17,760.44 points.

* U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday after an Italian debt auction saw soft demand and ahead of data that should give clues on the health of U.S. consumer spending. S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 26 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.25 points.

* Oil rose slightly as expectations of steady global consumption growth and a surprise fall in U.S. stockpiles held the benchmark above $109 a barrel. Brent crude rose 13 cents to $109.78 a barrel by 1025 GMT, swinging between a high of $109.89 and a low of $109.32 earlier in the session.

* Gold edged higher on Wednesday to near a 1-1/2-week high reached in the previous session on continued concerns about the euro zone after disappointing data on factory output. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,595.84 an ounce by 1109 GMT. The metal broke above the $1,560 and $1,585 range in which it had been confined since the start of March. The rally was fuelled by automatic buy stop orders triggered at preset levels between $1,586 and $1,587, traders said.

* UPDATE 3-Five killed in militant attack on Indian Kashmir police camp