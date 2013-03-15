Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at 97.86/97.92 against the dollar.

* Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Thursday, with a lack of triggers keeping traders at bay, dealers said. The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.11 percent, or 19.75 points, lower at 17,740.69 points.

* Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Thursday, possibly extending the Dow's winning steak to 10 days, after data showed the labor market recovery was gaining traction. S&P 500 futures rose 4 points but were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 22 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.

* Oil rose above $109 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding after four days of losses, although a subdued outlook for demand growth and easing supply concerns limited the gains.Brent crude for April gained $1.09 to $109.61 by 1307 GMT although Brent for May LCOK3, which becomes the front-month contract on Friday, was up 55 cents. Brent fell for the last four sessions. U.S. oil fell 8 cents to $92.44.

* Gold fell on Thursday, losing some safe-haven appeal in reaction to a stronger dollar and indications that the global economy, led by recent positive data from the United States, is on a better footing. Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,581.26 an ounce by 1308 GMT. U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,580.40.

