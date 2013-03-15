Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at
97.86/97.92 against the dollar.
* Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Thursday, with a
lack of triggers keeping traders at bay, dealers said. The
Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.11 percent, or 19.75 points, lower at 17,740.69
points.
* Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Thursday,
possibly extending the Dow's winning steak to 10 days, after
data showed the labor market recovery was gaining traction. S&P
500 futures rose 4 points but were slightly below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
* Oil rose above $109 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding after
four days of losses, although a subdued outlook for demand
growth and easing supply concerns limited the gains.Brent crude
for April gained $1.09 to $109.61 by 1307 GMT although
Brent for May LCOK3, which becomes the front-month contract on
Friday, was up 55 cents. Brent fell for the last four sessions.
U.S. oil fell 8 cents to $92.44.
* Gold fell on Thursday, losing some safe-haven appeal in
reaction to a stronger dollar and indications that the global
economy, led by recent positive data from the United States, is
on a better footing. Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to
$1,581.26 an ounce by 1308 GMT. U.S. gold futures for
April delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,580.40.
* FEATURE-In Pakistan, ancient and modern justice collide
* Two Czech women tourists kidnapped in western Pakistan