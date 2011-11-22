KARACHI, Nov 22 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended at 87.30/35 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 87.14/18.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.36 percent, or 43.02 points, lower at 11,894.79 on turnover of only 31.1 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.3 million on Monday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 248.85 points, or 2.11 percent, to end at 11,547.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 22.67 points, or 1.86 percent, to finish at 1,192.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 49.36 points, or 1.92 percent, to close at 2,523.14.

* Brent crude held near $107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions, and possible military action against Iran offset persistent worries about the health of Western economies and fuel demand. ICE Brent January crude rose 13 cents to $107.01 a barrel by 0319 GMT, after falling in four consecutive sessions. Brent has risen 13 percent this year, and is set for a third annual gain. U.S. January crude was up 14 cents to $97.06 a barrel, after three sessions of losses.

* Spot gold gained half a percent on Tuesday, as a decline of more than 2 percent attracted some buyers, while worries about debt crises in both the United States and the euro zone are expected to keep sentiment fragile.Spot gold gained half a percent to $1,686.79 an ounce by 0252 GMT, off the four-week low of $1,665.88 hit on Monday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Diplomat to meet with Pakistani officials on memo

* Taliban, Pakistan said to have started peace talks

* Pakistani rupee weakens; stocks down; o/n rates up

* Pakistani c.bank to announce monetary policy on Nov. 30