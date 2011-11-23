KARACHI, Nov 23 - Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended at 87.35/40 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 87.30/35 amid higher dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local unit is likely to stay under pressure because of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.07 percent, or 127.79 points, lower at 11,767.00 on turnover of only 28.37 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $199,419 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.59 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,493.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,188.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,521.28.

* Brent crude fell more than $1 to $108 on Wednesday as data from the United States and China showed a slowdown in economic growth, stoking fears of weaker demand from the world's two largest oil users. Brent crude was down $1.01 at $108.02 a barrel by 0336 GMT.

* Gold prices traded steady around $1,700 on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,706.09 an ounce by 0257 GMT, extending a rise of more than 1 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,707.60.

* U.S. Republicans bash Obama policy on Pakistan

* IMF sees 'challenging' outlook for Pakistan

* Pakistan's envoy to U.S. quits over coup memo

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat