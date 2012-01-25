KARACHI Jan 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Pakistan Petroleum Ltd is due to announce its results for the first six months of 2011/12 fiscal year on Wednesday.

* State Bank of Pakistan to conduct fortnight treasury bill auction on Wednesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.17/22 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.21/26, amid lack of import payments.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.38 percent, or 46.28 points, at 11,991.38 points. Volume fell to 200 million shares, compared with 230.14 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4.71 million on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed investors.The Dow Jones industrial average finished down 33.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,675.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,314.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.47 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,786.64.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses. Brent March crude fell 55 cents to settle at $110.03 a barrel after reaching $111.11. It fell to $109.70 intraday, above front-month Brent's 100-day moving average (MA) at $109.55 and with the 50-day MA at $109.36 and the 300-day MA at $109.28 awaiting below as tests of support. U.S. March crude fell 63 cents to settle at $98.95 a barrel, below the front-month 50-day moving average of $99.19.

* Gold steadied on Wednesday after tracking the euro lower in the previous session, but prices were likely to be stuck in a range as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which could weigh on the dollar. Spot gold had hardly moved, at $1,665.59 an ounce by 0022 GMT, having fallen on Tuesday as the euro paused from its recent rallies after European talks to restructure Greek debt faltered. Gold hit a 6-week high at $1,681.16 on Monday.

* Pakistan army, intelligence chiefs meet PM over Afghanistan

* Contaminated medicines kill at least 27 in Pakistan

* Embattled Pakistan President Zardari visits Myanmar

* Pakistani stocks, o/n rates end lower; rupee firms

* FEATURE-In Pakistan's urban badland, soccer offers hope (KARACHI NEWSROOM)