KARACHI Jan 31 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Reuters poll on inflation to be released on Tuesday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.35/42 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 90.22/27, on increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.65 percent, or 77.20 points, at 11,883.01 points.Volume fell to 67.06 million shares, compared with 75.6 million traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $155,098 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,653.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,313.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.61 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,811.94.

* Oil prices fell on Monday as stalled negotiations on a deal to restructure Greece's debt revived concerns about the economy while the risk that Iran might quickly halt crude exports to Europe limited losses. Brent March crude fell 71 cents to $110.75 a barrel, having traded from $110.25 to$111.78. The intraday peak was in sight of front-month Brent's 200-day moving average of $111.89. U.S. March crude fell 78 cents to settle at $98.78 a barrel, trading from $98.43 to $100.05, and closing below the front-month 50-day moving average at $99.27.

* Gold steadied on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session on a weaker euro, while prices were on track for their biggest monthly increase since August.Spot gold added $1.05 an ounce to $1,729.69 an ounce by 0030 GMT, having hit an intraday low around $1,716 on Monday. Gold struck a record at $1,920.30 last September.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat

* Afghanistan to press Pakistan for access to Taliban

* Pakistan court ruling eases civil-military tension (Compiled by Karachi newsroom)