KARACHI Feb 1 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* Federal Bureau of Statistics to release CPI data for January on Wednesday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.40/45 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.35/42, driven by increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.07 percent, or 8.12 points, at 11,874.89 points. Volume fell to 60.17 million shares, compared with 67.06 million traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2.24 million on Tuesday.

* Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months.The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,312.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.90 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,813.84.

* Brent crude edged higher while U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday, as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had surged on hopes Greece could reach a debt deal and on a European Union move toward budget discipline. Brent March crude rose 23 cents to settle at $110.98 a barrel, ending back under Brent's 20-day and 200-day moving averages after jumping $3.15 to an intraday peak of $113.90. U.S. March crude fell a third straight session, slipping 30 cents to settle at $98.48 a barrel, after jumping to $101.29. For the month, U.S. crude dipped 35 cents, or 0.35 percent.

* Gold was steady on Wednesday, after posting its biggest monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first month of 2012, as concerns over global economic growth lingered, while investors eyed manufacturing surveys for further trading cues. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit in the previous session.

* U.S. military says Taliban set to retake power - report

* U.S. assessing risks of Taliban transfer - Petraeus

* Pakistani stocks end almost flat; rupee weakens

* POLL - Pakistan Jan CPI seen up 10 percent