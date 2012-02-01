KARACHI Feb 1 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* Federal Bureau of Statistics to release CPI data for
January on Wednesday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.40/45 to the dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 90.35/42, driven by increased
import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed down 0.07 percent, or 8.12 points, at 11,874.89
points. Volume fell to 60.17 million shares, compared with
67.06 million traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2.24 million
on Tuesday.
* Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat
note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports
surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent
months.The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.81
points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,312.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.90 points, or 0.07
percent, to 2,813.84.
* Brent crude edged higher while U.S. oil slipped on
Tuesday, as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had
surged on hopes Greece could reach a debt deal and on a European
Union move toward budget discipline. Brent March crude
rose 23 cents to settle at $110.98 a barrel, ending back under
Brent's 20-day and 200-day moving averages after jumping $3.15
to an intraday peak of $113.90. U.S. March crude fell a
third straight session, slipping 30 cents to settle at $98.48 a
barrel, after jumping to $101.29. For the month, U.S. crude
dipped 35 cents, or 0.35 percent.
* Gold was steady on Wednesday, after posting its biggest
monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first
month of 2012, as concerns over global economic growth lingered,
while investors eyed manufacturing surveys for further trading
cues. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit
in the previous session.
* U.S. military says Taliban set to retake power - report
* U.S. assessing risks of Taliban transfer - Petraeus
* Pakistani stocks end almost flat; rupee weakens
* POLL - Pakistan Jan CPI seen up 10 percent