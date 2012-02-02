KARACHI Feb 2 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.41/46 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.40/45 but dealers said the local unit is expected to stay under pressure because of increased import payments, especially of oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed up 0.47 percent, or 55.66 points, at 11,930.55 points.Volume rose to 93.44 million shares, compared with 60.17 million traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $336,314 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.55 points, or 0.66 percent, to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,324.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 34.43 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,848.27.

* Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil inventories. In London, Brent crude for March delivery settled 58 cents higher at $111.56 a barrel, after hitting an early high of $112.82. Front-month Brent rose for a second straight day. U.S. crude fell 87 cents to close at $97.61, the fourth straight daily decline and the lowest settlement in six weeks.

* Gold firmed on Thursday, holding near its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro gained against the U.S. dollar on upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek debt deal was close at hand. Spot gold added $1.99 an ounce to $1,745.69 an ounce by 0026 GMT, having risen as high as $1,750.70 an ounce on Wednesday, its strongest since Dec. 8. Gold remains below a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce hit last September.

* US plans to halt Afghanistan combat role in 2013

* Taliban vows to retake Afghanistan - report

* INTERVIEW-U.N pushes ambitious Afghan refugees plan

* Anthrax mailed to Pakistani PM's office - spokesman

* WTO okays EU trade help for Pakistan

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee, o/n rates flat (Compiled by Karachi newsroom)