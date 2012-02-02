KARACHI Feb 2 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51
281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on
Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
* MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.41/46 to the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.40/45 but dealers
said the local unit is expected to stay under pressure because
of increased import payments, especially of oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed up 0.47 percent, or 55.66 points, at 11,930.55
points.Volume rose to 93.44 million shares, compared with 60.17
million traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $336,314 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after
upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece
neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors. The Dow
Jones industrial average gained 83.55 points, or 0.66
percent, to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 11.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,324.08. The Nasdaq
Composite Index climbed 34.43 points, or 1.22 percent,
to 2,848.27.
* Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese
manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran
and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil
inventories. In London, Brent crude for March delivery
settled 58 cents higher at $111.56 a barrel, after hitting an
early high of $112.82. Front-month Brent rose for a second
straight day. U.S. crude fell 87 cents to close at
$97.61, the fourth straight daily decline and the lowest
settlement in six weeks.
* Gold firmed on Thursday, holding near its highest level in
nearly two months, as the euro gained against the U.S. dollar on
upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek
debt deal was close at hand. Spot gold added $1.99 an
ounce to $1,745.69 an ounce by 0026 GMT, having risen as
high as $1,750.70 an ounce on Wednesday, its strongest since
Dec. 8. Gold remains below a lifetime high around $1,920 an
ounce hit last September.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* US plans to halt Afghanistan combat role in 2013
* Taliban vows to retake Afghanistan - report
* INTERVIEW-U.N pushes ambitious Afghan refugees plan
* Anthrax mailed to Pakistani PM's office - spokesman
* WTO okays EU trade help for Pakistan
* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee, o/n rates flat
(Compiled by Karachi newsroom)