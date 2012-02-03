KARACHI Feb 3 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.38/43 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.41/46 amid lack
of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.77 points, at 11,929.78
points. Volume rose to 107.72 million shares, compared with
93.44 million traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.08 million
on Thursday.
* Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday
as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key
employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings
from chipmaker Qualcomm.The Dow Jones industrial average
dropped 11.05 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,705.41. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.45 points, or 0.11
percent, to 1,325.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
11.41 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,859.68.
* Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and
U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw
the price differential between the two contracts widen close to
three-month highs. In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery
settled at $112.07 a barrel, gaining 51 cents, climbing
back in late trade towards its early high of $112.50. U.S. crude
settled at $96.36, falling $1.25.
* Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth
straight week of gains, as investors await a key U.S. labour
market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous
session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.Spot gold
was little changed at $1,758.14 an ounce by 0042 GMT, on
course for a 1-percent gain from a week earlier. U.S. gold
edged up 0.1 percent to $1,761.60, headed for a
1.5-percent weekly rise.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* Pakistan PM faces top court contempt hearing
* U.S. tries to ease confusion over Afghan
plans
* Pakistan cbank sees inflation pressure persisting
* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $16.87 bln
* Pakistani stocks, o/n rates end flat; rupee firms
(Compiled by Faisal Aziz)