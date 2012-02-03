KARACHI Feb 3 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.38/43 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.41/46 amid lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.77 points, at 11,929.78 points. Volume rose to 107.72 million shares, compared with 93.44 million traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.08 million on Thursday.

* Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm.The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.05 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,705.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,325.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.41 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,859.68.

* Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw the price differential between the two contracts widen close to three-month highs. In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $112.07 a barrel, gaining 51 cents, climbing back in late trade towards its early high of $112.50. U.S. crude settled at $96.36, falling $1.25.

* Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth straight week of gains, as investors await a key U.S. labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.Spot gold was little changed at $1,758.14 an ounce by 0042 GMT, on course for a 1-percent gain from a week earlier. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,761.60, headed for a 1.5-percent weekly rise.

* Pakistan PM faces top court contempt hearing

* U.S. tries to ease confusion over Afghan plans

* Pakistan cbank sees inflation pressure persisting

* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $16.87 bln

* Pakistani stocks, o/n rates end flat; rupee firms (Compiled by Faisal Aziz)