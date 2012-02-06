KARACHI Feb 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday, Feb. 11.

* SBP will hold its fortnightly treasury bills auction on Wednesday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.43/48 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.38/43 amid increased import payments following an increase in international oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed up 0.44 percent, or 52.84 points, at 11,982.62 points. Volume rose to 130 million shares, compared with 107.72 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $911,098 on Friday.

* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labour market is on a steady path to recovery.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82 points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,905.66.

* Brent crude slipped towards $114 on Monday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and the risk that a sovereign debt default by Greece could tip the euro zone in to a demand-sapping recession.Front-month Brent crude fell 30 cents to $114.28 a barrel by 0317 GMT, snapping four straight days of gains. U.S. crude was down 59 cents at $97.24 a barrel, after posting a loss of 1.73 percent last week.

* Spot gold rebounded on Monday as Asian buyers rushed to snatch bargains after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped prices fall nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but the uncertain global economic outlook remains supportive of bullion.Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,736.05 an ounce by 0307 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than a month. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,739.10.

* Military comeback a distant dream for Afghan Taliban

* Pakistan PM to discuss Afghanistan reconciliation in Qatar

* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, Feb 5

* Pakistani stocks up; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat (Compiled by Faisal Aziz)