KARACHI Feb 6 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary
policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday, Feb. 11.
* SBP will hold its fortnightly treasury bills auction on
Wednesday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.43/48 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.38/43 amid
increased import payments following an increase in international
oil prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
closed up 0.44 percent, or 52.84 points, at 11,982.62
points. Volume rose to 130 million shares, compared with 107.72
million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $911,098 on
Friday.
* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last
month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism
grew that the labour market is on a steady path to recovery.The
Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82 points, or
1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61
percent, to 2,905.66.
* Brent crude slipped towards $114 on Monday, weighed down
by a stronger U.S. dollar and the risk that a sovereign debt
default by Greece could tip the euro zone in to a demand-sapping
recession.Front-month Brent crude fell 30 cents to
$114.28 a barrel by 0317 GMT, snapping four straight days of
gains. U.S. crude was down 59 cents at $97.24 a barrel,
after posting a loss of 1.73 percent last week.
* Spot gold rebounded on Monday as Asian buyers rushed to
snatch bargains after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped
prices fall nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but the
uncertain global economic outlook remains supportive of
bullion.Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,736.05 an
ounce by 0307 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in
more than a month. U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,739.10.
* Military comeback a distant dream for Afghan Taliban
* Pakistan PM to discuss Afghanistan reconciliation in Qatar
* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, Feb 5
* Pakistani stocks up; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat
(Compiled by Faisal Aziz)