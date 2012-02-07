KARACHI Feb 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday, Feb. 11.

* SBP will hold its fortnightly treasury bills auction on WednesdayMARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.50/56 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.43/48 amid increased import payments, especially of oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed up 1.29 percent, or 154.30 points, at 12,136.92 points, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011. Volume rose to 196.3 million shares, compared with 130 million traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3.47 million on Monday.

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,901.99.

* Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the highest since November. Brent March crude rose $1.35 to settle at $115.93 a barrel, highest close since Aug. 2. Monday's trade ranged from $113.65 to $116.22. The $116.22 was the highest since $116.48 intraday on Nov. 8. U.S. March crude fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a barrel, having slumped as low as $96.38.

* Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors remained focused on developments in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,721.13 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after touching a 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29 in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,724.30.

* IMF urges Pakistan to rein in budget pressures

* Moody's report: Pakistan's B3 reflects economic & institutional challenges

* Pakistan factory collapses in gas blast, five dead, many trapped

* Pakistani stocks rise to 6-mth high; rupee weakens

* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan (Compiled by Faisal Aziz)