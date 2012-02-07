KARACHI Feb 7 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary
policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday, Feb. 11.
* SBP will hold its fortnightly treasury bills auction on
WednesdayMARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.50/56 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.43/48 amid increased
import payments, especially of oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
closed up 1.29 percent, or 154.30 points, at 12,136.92
points, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011. Volume rose to
196.3 million shares, compared with 130 million traded on
Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3.47 million
on Monday.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering
questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings
overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a
five-week rally.The Dow Jones industrial average was down
17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67
points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,901.99.
* Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to
settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted
heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil
to the highest since November. Brent March crude rose
$1.35 to settle at $115.93 a barrel, highest close since Aug. 2.
Monday's trade ranged from $113.65 to $116.22. The $116.22 was
the highest since $116.48 intraday on Nov. 8. U.S. March crude
fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a barrel, having
slumped as low as $96.38.
* Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors remained focused
on developments in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after
Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new
bailout.Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,721.13 an
ounce by 0311 GMT, after touching a 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29
in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,724.30.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* IMF urges Pakistan to rein in budget pressures
* Moody's report: Pakistan's B3 reflects economic &
institutional challenges
* Pakistan factory collapses in gas blast, five dead, many
trapped
* Pakistani stocks rise to 6-mth high; rupee weakens
* FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Pakistan
(Compiled by Faisal Aziz)