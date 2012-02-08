KARACHI Feb 8 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* SBP will hold its fortnightly treasury bills auction on
Wednesday.
* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary
policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday, Feb. 11.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.62/67 to the dollar on
Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.50/56 due to
increased import payments, particularly oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
gained more than one percent for a second straight day,
closing up 1.22 percent or 147.70 points, at 12,284.62 points,
its highest close since July 26, 2011. Volume fell to 162.11
million shares, compared with 196.3 million traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $404,330 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome
of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain,
investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.The Dow
Jones industrial average was up 33.07 points, or 0.26
percent, at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.72 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,347.05. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 2.09 points, or 0.07 percent, at
2,904.08.
* Brent crude futures were steady above $116 a barrel on
Wednesday, as a lift in sentiment from an unexpected fall in
U.S. crude inventories was dampened by uncertainty over Greece's
ability to resolve its debt problems.
* Front-month Brent edged down 12 cents to $116.11 a
barrel by 0301 GMT, snapping seven straight days of gains. U.S.
March crude rose 43 cents to $98.84 a barrel, which
received a further boost from an unplanned outage at a Canadian
oil sands plant.
* Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after
posting its biggest one-day rise in nearly two weeks in the
previous session, while investors remained cautious as Greece
again delayed making a decision on a bailout package. Spot gold
edged up 29 cents to $1,745.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT,
after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold
was nearly flat at $1,748.50.
* U.S. drone attack kills 10 in Pakistan - officials
* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, Feb 7
* FEATURE-Millions pushed into child labour in Pakistan
* Toll from Pakistan factory collapse rises to 17 dead
* Pakistani stocks at 6-1/2 mth high; rupee weakens
