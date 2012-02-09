Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan due to release weekly foreign
exchange reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended flat at 90.62/67 to the dollar,
unchanged from Tuesday's close, although dealers expect pressure
to continue on the local unit due to increased import
payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.17 percent or 21.37 points, at 12,263.25 points.
The KSE-index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest
close since July 26, 2011.Volume rose to 243.29 million shares,
compared with 162.11 million traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $224,442 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session
on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting
tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a
chaotic default. The Dow Jones industrial average was up
5.75 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.95. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at
1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.78
points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,915.86.
* Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day
on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on
hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.In
London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.20 a
barrel, rising 97 cents, after further extending the day's high
to $177.50 in late trade, matching Tuesday's high. It was the
highest settlement for front-month Brent since July 28, when
prices ended at $117.36. U.S. March crude settled at
$98.71, edging up 30 cents, after hitting a session high of
$100.09 early. It rose for the second day in a row.
* Spot gold inched lower on Thursday, after a nearly
1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was seen
moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged on
for days. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99
an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,733.80.
