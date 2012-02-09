Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release weekly foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended flat at 90.62/67 to the dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close, although dealers expect pressure to continue on the local unit due to increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.17 percent or 21.37 points, at 12,263.25 points. The KSE-index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest close since July 26, 2011.Volume rose to 243.29 million shares, compared with 162.11 million traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $224,442 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.75 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.78 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,915.86.

* Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.20 a barrel, rising 97 cents, after further extending the day's high to $177.50 in late trade, matching Tuesday's high. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since July 28, when prices ended at $117.36. U.S. March crude settled at $98.71, edging up 30 cents, after hitting a session high of $100.09 early. It rose for the second day in a row.

* Spot gold inched lower on Thursday, after a nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged on for days. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99 an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,733.80.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* U.S. drone strike kills four in NW Pakistan - officials

* Pakistani stocks drop; rupee flat; o/n rates up

* NATO, Afghan and Pakistan officials to hold border talks

* US aims for Afghan talks breakthrough at May summit (KARACHI newsroom)