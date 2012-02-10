KARACHI Feb 10 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan will announce its monetary policy
for the subsequent two months on Saturday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.70/75 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.62/67 because of
increased import payments following a rise in international oil
prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.41 percent or 50.01 points, to 12,213.24 points.
The index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest
close since July 26, 2011. Volume fell to 139.14 million shares,
compared with 243.29 million traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $333,594 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. The
Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.51 points, or 0.05
percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,351.95. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.39 percent, at
2,927.23.
* Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight
day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to
austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an
unruly default. In London, ICE March Brent crude
settled at $118.59 a barrel, rising $1.39, or 1.2 percent, the
highest close for front-month Brent since July 22, when prices
ended at $118.67.
* Spot gold hovered around $1,730 an ounce on Friday, as
investors remained cautious with euro zone finance ministers
demanding reassurance even after Greece clinched a long-stalled
bailout deal, while a CME margin cut only received subdued
reaction. Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.31 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a 0.3-percent weekly rise. U.S.
gold lost half a percent to $1,733.40.
* U.S. drone strike kills senior militant in Pakistan -
officials
* POLL-Pakistan c.bank seen keeping rates flat at 12 pct
* Pakistan's forex reserves fall to $16.69 bln
* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat
