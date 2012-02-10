KARACHI Feb 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan will announce its monetary policy for the subsequent two months on Saturday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.70/75 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.62/67 because of increased import payments following a rise in international oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index fell 0.41 percent or 50.01 points, to 12,213.24 points. The index closed at 12,284.62 points on Tuesday, its highest close since July 26, 2011. Volume fell to 139.14 million shares, compared with 243.29 million traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $333,594 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,927.23.

* Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an unruly default. In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $118.59 a barrel, rising $1.39, or 1.2 percent, the highest close for front-month Brent since July 22, when prices ended at $118.67.

* Spot gold hovered around $1,730 an ounce on Friday, as investors remained cautious with euro zone finance ministers demanding reassurance even after Greece clinched a long-stalled bailout deal, while a CME margin cut only received subdued reaction. Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.31 an ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a 0.3-percent weekly rise. U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,733.40.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* U.S. drone strike kills senior militant in Pakistan - officials

* POLL-Pakistan c.bank seen keeping rates flat at 12 pct

* Pakistan's forex reserves fall to $16.69 bln

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat (Compiled by Faisal Aziz)