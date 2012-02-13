Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.69/74 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.70/75 because of
lack of import payments, but dealers expect the pressure to
continue following a rise in international oil prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.15 percent or 18.36 points, to 12,2231.60 points. Volume
fell to 64.5 million shares, compared with 139.14 million traded
on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.53 million
on Friday.
* The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline
thus far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's
long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for
equities.The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.23
points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,801.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35 points, or
0.80 percent, at 2,903.88.
* Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday,
supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an
austerity bill needed to secure its second EU/IMF bailout.
Brent March crude was up $1.04 at $118.35 a barrel by
0211 GMT. U.S. crude gained 93 cents to $99.60 a barrel.
* Gold strengthened on Monday in line with gains in shares
and the euro after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply
unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the
European Union and the IMF to avoid bankruptcy.Physical buying
from China also helped lift gold up $6.10 an ounce to
$1,725.49 by 0236 GMT. Bullion fell to $1,703.69 on Friday, its
lowest since late January, as uncertainty over negotiations for
Greece's bailout package prompted investors to cash in.
* Pakistan PM says charges against president "politically
motivated"
* Pakistan c.bank keeps key policy rate flat at 12 pct
* Two Westerners kidnapped in Pakistan held by Taliban
(Compiled by Serena Chaudhry)