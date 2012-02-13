Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.69/74 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.70/75 because of lack of import payments, but dealers expect the pressure to continue following a rise in international oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.15 percent or 18.36 points, to 12,2231.60 points. Volume fell to 64.5 million shares, compared with 139.14 million traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.53 million on Friday.

* The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline thus far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for equities.The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,801.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,903.88.

* Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an austerity bill needed to secure its second EU/IMF bailout. Brent March crude was up $1.04 at $118.35 a barrel by 0211 GMT. U.S. crude gained 93 cents to $99.60 a barrel.

* Gold strengthened on Monday in line with gains in shares and the euro after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and the IMF to avoid bankruptcy.Physical buying from China also helped lift gold up $6.10 an ounce to $1,725.49 by 0236 GMT. Bullion fell to $1,703.69 on Friday, its lowest since late January, as uncertainty over negotiations for Greece's bailout package prompted investors to cash in.

* Pakistan PM says charges against president "politically motivated"

* Pakistan c.bank keeps key policy rate flat at 12 pct

* Two Westerners kidnapped in Pakistan held by Taliban (Compiled by Serena Chaudhry)