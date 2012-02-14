KARACHI Feb 14 Following is a list of
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.80/85 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.69/74/75 because of
increased import payments, and dealers expect the pressure to
continue following a rise in international oil prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.15 percent, or 18.40 points, to 12,250.00 points on
turnover of 116 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $208,219 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near
seven-month highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms
needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points, or
0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.12
points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity
measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking
another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between
Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply
disruptions.Brent March crude rose 62 cents to settle at
$117.93 barrel, reaching $118.61 to match Friday's intraday
peak. The Brent March contract expires on Tuesday. U.S. March
crude rose $2.24 to settle at $100.91 a barrel, having
pushed through the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. U.S. March
crude options expire on Tuesday.
* Gold edged lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro, as
wary investors focused on whether Greece will be able to
convince Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement
unpopular reforms.Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to
$1,716.45 an ounce by 0313 GMT, after a minor rise of 0.1
percent in the previous session.
* Obama proposes $800 million boost for "Arab Spring"
countries
* Pakistan Supreme Court takes centre stage as political
player
* Afghan Taliban demands Pakistan explains former minister's
death
* NEWSMAKER-Will Pakistan's steady hand Gilani survive?
