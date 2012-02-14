KARACHI Feb 14 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.80/85 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.69/74/75 because of increased import payments, and dealers expect the pressure to continue following a rise in international oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.15 percent, or 18.40 points, to 12,250.00 points on turnover of 116 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $208,219 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.

* Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply disruptions.Brent March crude rose 62 cents to settle at $117.93 barrel, reaching $118.61 to match Friday's intraday peak. The Brent March contract expires on Tuesday. U.S. March crude rose $2.24 to settle at $100.91 a barrel, having pushed through the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. U.S. March crude options expire on Tuesday.

* Gold edged lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro, as wary investors focused on whether Greece will be able to convince Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement unpopular reforms.Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,716.45 an ounce by 0313 GMT, after a minor rise of 0.1 percent in the previous session.

* Obama proposes $800 million boost for "Arab Spring" countries

* Pakistan Supreme Court takes centre stage as political player

* Afghan Taliban demands Pakistan explains former minister's death

* NEWSMAKER-Will Pakistan's steady hand Gilani survive? (Compiled by Karachi newsroom)