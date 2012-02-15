ISLAMABAD Feb 15 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.60/65 to the dollar, compared
with Monday's close of 90.80/85 because of lack of import
payments but dealers expect the pressure to continue following a
rise in international oil prices.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.10 percent, or 11.85 points, to 12,261.85 points. The
index made an intra day high at 12,347.46 points. Turnover rose
to 148.2 million shares, compared with 116 million shares traded
on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $652,967 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday
after a Greek government source said the conservative party
leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the
country's international lenders.The Dow Jones industrial
average gained 4.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to
12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.27
points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index
edged up 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,931.83.
* Brent crude held above $118 on Wednesday as supply
concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions over Iran and
disruptions in South Sudan trumped a worrisome outlook for
Greece, which could face a messy bankruptcy.Front-month April
Brent crude futures were up 70 cents to $118.05 a barrel
at 0310 GMT, tracking gains made on the March crude
which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday, reversing losses from
earlier in the day.
* Gold hovered in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce on
Wednesday as investors hesitated to make big bets because Greece
has yet to convince European leaders of its ability to stick to
unpopular reforms needed to secure a bailout. Spot gold
was little changed at $1,719.59 an ounce by 0048 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* US captive charged with trying to kill Pakistan's
Musharraf
* Afghan leader to push for access to Taliban in Pakistan
* FEATURE-Can Pakistan's state airline fly through tough
times?
* Pakistan releases US man after "bullets found in baggage"
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)