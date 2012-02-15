ISLAMABAD Feb 15 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.60/65 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 90.80/85 because of lack of import payments but dealers expect the pressure to continue following a rise in international oil prices.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.10 percent, or 11.85 points, to 12,261.85 points. The index made an intra day high at 12,347.46 points. Turnover rose to 148.2 million shares, compared with 116 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $652,967 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,931.83.

* Brent crude held above $118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped a worrisome outlook for Greece, which could face a messy bankruptcy.Front-month April Brent crude futures were up 70 cents to $118.05 a barrel at 0310 GMT, tracking gains made on the March crude which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday, reversing losses from earlier in the day.

* Gold hovered in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce on Wednesday as investors hesitated to make big bets because Greece has yet to convince European leaders of its ability to stick to unpopular reforms needed to secure a bailout. Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.59 an ounce by 0048 GMT.

* US captive charged with trying to kill Pakistan's Musharraf

* Afghan leader to push for access to Taliban in Pakistan

* FEATURE-Can Pakistan's state airline fly through tough times?

* Pakistan releases US man after "bullets found in baggage" (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)