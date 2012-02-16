KARACHI Feb 16 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Rising oil prices put pressure on the rupee in the currency market, which ended weaker at 90.68/72 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.60/65 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.40 percent, or 49.19 points, to 12,311.04 points.Turnover climbed to 172.08 million shares, compared with 148.2 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $228,530 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.33 points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,343.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 16.00 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,915.83.

* Brent oil settled at an eight-month high on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other producers in the Middle East and Africa outweighed worries about the global economy. In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93 a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June 14's close at $120.16. It climbed early to a session peak of $119.99, the highest intraday since Aug. 1, on the report that Iran was halting oil exports to some EU countries. U.S. March crude settled at $101.80 a barrel, gaining $1.06, the highest close since Jan. 11. It hit an early peak of $102.54, the highest intraday since Jan. 12.

* Gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker euro, as hopes of solving Greece's crisis dimmed, with the euro zone pondering a delay of the bailout for the debt-ridden nation. Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,721.40 an ounce by 0316 GMT on Thursday, after rising half a percent on Wednesday.

* Karzai says Afghanistan joins Taliban peace talks

* Pakistan's foreign investment falls 63.9 pct n July-Jan

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates unchanged

* For some Pakistanis, suicide the only way to escape poverty