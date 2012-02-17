ISLAMABAD Feb 17 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan due to release foreign exchange
reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/73 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.68/72 but
dealers expect pressure to continue as international oil prices
ended on an eight-month high on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.76 percent, or 93.20 points, to end at 12,404.24 points
on Thursday, its highest close since July 22.Turnover climbed to
205.56 million shares, compared with 172.08 million shares
traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,987,041 on
Thursday.
* The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by
strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a
Greek bailout next week.The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 123.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,904.16. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 14.82 points, or 1.10
percent, to 1,358.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
44.02 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,959.85.
* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row,
topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on
worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where
output was expected to dip next month. In London, ICE Brent
April crude settled at $120.11 a barrel, gaining $1.18,
or 0.99 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent
since June 14, when prices ended at $120.16. The contract hit a
session high of $120.38, the steepest since an intraday high of
$120.40 on Aug. 1. U.S. March crude closed at $102.31,
gaining 51 cents, the highest settlement since the Jan. 4
settlement at $103.22. It hit a session high of $102.69, the
highest since Jan. 12's peak of $102.98.
* Gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker euro, as
hopes of solving Greece's crisis dimmed, with the euro zone
pondering a delay of the bailout for the debt-ridden nation.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,731.90 an ounce by 0250
GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly rise after two
consecutive weeks of losses. Gold touched a low of $1,705.09 in
the previous session, lowest since Feb. 10.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* INSIGHT-Gold war in Pakistan highlights investment risks
* U.S.-Taliban talks only 'exploratory'-Afghan
envoy
* Pakistan, Indonesia join money-laundering
blacklist
* Iran tension could eclipse Pakistan security
summit
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)