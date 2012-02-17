ISLAMABAD Feb 17 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/73 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.68/72 but dealers expect pressure to continue as international oil prices ended on an eight-month high on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.76 percent, or 93.20 points, to end at 12,404.24 points on Thursday, its highest close since July 22.Turnover climbed to 205.56 million shares, compared with 172.08 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,987,041 on Thursday.

* The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,904.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 14.82 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,358.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 44.02 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,959.85.

* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row, topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where output was expected to dip next month. In London, ICE Brent April crude settled at $120.11 a barrel, gaining $1.18, or 0.99 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14, when prices ended at $120.16. The contract hit a session high of $120.38, the steepest since an intraday high of $120.40 on Aug. 1. U.S. March crude closed at $102.31, gaining 51 cents, the highest settlement since the Jan. 4 settlement at $103.22. It hit a session high of $102.69, the highest since Jan. 12's peak of $102.98.

* Gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker euro, as hopes of solving Greece's crisis dimmed, with the euro zone pondering a delay of the bailout for the debt-ridden nation. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,731.90 an ounce by 0250 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly rise after two consecutive weeks of losses. Gold touched a low of $1,705.09 in the previous session, lowest since Feb. 10.

* INSIGHT-Gold war in Pakistan highlights investment risks

* U.S.-Taliban talks only 'exploratory'-Afghan envoy

* Pakistan, Indonesia join money-laundering blacklist

* Iran tension could eclipse Pakistan security summit

