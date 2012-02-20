ISLAMABAD Feb 20 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.77/83 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.68/73 because of
higher import payments especially of oil as global oil prices
were trading near $120 a barrel.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.74 percent, or 91.44 points, to end at 12,495.68 points
on Friday, its highest close since July 6, 2011.Turnover climbed
to 233.2 million shares, compared with 205.56 million shares
traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,240,262 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.The Dow Jones industrial
average gained 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to
12,949.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.17
points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,361.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 8.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,951.78.
* Brent crude futures rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel,
the highest in eight months, as Iran cut its exports to Britain
and France months ahead of a European Union embargo and as a
policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout supported
prices.Brent crude hit a session high of $121.15 per
barrel, a level not seen since mid-June last year. It stood at
$121.07 by 0244 GMT, up $1.49.U.S. crude for March delivery
rose $1.69 to $104.93 a barrel, after earlier rising to
$105.21 a barrel, the highest since May last year.J.P. Morgan
Chase raised on Monday its 2012 price forecast for Brent
crude by $6 to $118 a barrel on supply risks and rising economic
growth. It also hiked its forecast for 2013 to $125 a barrel, up
from $121.
* Gold prices climbed more than half a percent on Monday, as
investors buoyed by easing moves by China's central bank and
hopes for Greece to seal a bailout deal at a meeting with euro
zone officials later in the day.Spot gold rose 0.6
percent to $1,733.96 an ounce by 0406 GMT, on course for its
biggest daily rise in two weeks.
