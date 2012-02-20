ISLAMABAD Feb 20 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.77/83 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.68/73 because of higher import payments especially of oil as global oil prices were trading near $120 a barrel.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.74 percent, or 91.44 points, to end at 12,495.68 points on Friday, its highest close since July 6, 2011.Turnover climbed to 233.2 million shares, compared with 205.56 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,240,262 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,949.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,361.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,951.78.

* Brent crude futures rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran cut its exports to Britain and France months ahead of a European Union embargo and as a policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout supported prices.Brent crude hit a session high of $121.15 per barrel, a level not seen since mid-June last year. It stood at $121.07 by 0244 GMT, up $1.49.U.S. crude for March delivery rose $1.69 to $104.93 a barrel, after earlier rising to $105.21 a barrel, the highest since May last year.J.P. Morgan Chase raised on Monday its 2012 price forecast for Brent crude by $6 to $118 a barrel on supply risks and rising economic growth. It also hiked its forecast for 2013 to $125 a barrel, up from $121.

* Gold prices climbed more than half a percent on Monday, as investors buoyed by easing moves by China's central bank and hopes for Greece to seal a bailout deal at a meeting with euro zone officials later in the day.Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,733.96 an ounce by 0406 GMT, on course for its biggest daily rise in two weeks.

* INTERVIEW-Afghan talks to fail without all groups-Hizb-i-Islami

* INTERVIEW-Stumbling Afghan peace talks need re-think: advisor (Created by Qasim Nauman)