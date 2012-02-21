KARACHI Feb 21 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.85/95 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.77/83, because of higher import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.18 percent, or 22.22 points, to 12,517.90 points. Turnover reached 232.85 million shares, not much different from the 233.2 million traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $229,522 on Monday.

* U.S. markets were closed on Monday

* Brent crude futures held steady near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro zone approved a second bailout package for debt-laden Greece, while a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and Europe supported prices. Brent edged up 2 cents to $120.07 by 0255 GMT after closing above $120 on Monday for the first time since June 15. U.S. crude was at $104.79, up $1.55, after touching $105.44 on Monday -- its highest since May 5. The New York Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on Monday because of a holiday and the contract expires on Tuesday.

* Spot gold held steady above $1,730 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors watch euro zone finance ministers inch towards a deal to grant Greece a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default. Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.74 an ounce by 2358 GMT.

