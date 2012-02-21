KARACHI Feb 21 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
* MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.85/95 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.77/83, because of
higher import payments, especially for oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.18 percent, or 22.22 points, to 12,517.90 points.
Turnover reached 232.85 million shares, not much different from
the 233.2 million traded on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $229,522 on
Monday.
* U.S. markets were closed on Monday
* Brent crude futures held steady near $120 a barrel on
Tuesday as the euro zone approved a second bailout package for
debt-laden Greece, while a cut in Iranian oil supply to China
and Europe supported prices. Brent edged up 2 cents to
$120.07 by 0255 GMT after closing above $120 on Monday for the
first time since June 15. U.S. crude was at $104.79, up
$1.55, after touching $105.44 on Monday -- its highest since May
5. The New York Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement
price on Monday because of a holiday and the contract expires on
Tuesday.
* Spot gold held steady above $1,730 an ounce on Tuesday, as
investors watch euro zone finance ministers inch towards a deal
to grant Greece a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.74 an ounce by
2358 GMT.
* ISO raises 2011/12 global sugar surplus forecast
* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates down
