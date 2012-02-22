ISLAMABAD Feb 22 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended marginally weaker at 90.86/91 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.85/95, but dealers expect pressure to continue because of higher import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.21 percent, or 26.55 points, to 12,544 points on Tuesday.Turnover reached 322.47 million shares, compared with 232.85 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $844,167 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 15.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57.

* Brent crude fell toward $121 on Wednesday, retreating from a nine-month high, as China's manufacturing sector shrank for a fourth straight month and worries about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced, casting doubt on global economic health and prospects for fuel demand. Brent crude for April delivery fell 45 cents to $121.21 a barrel by 0245 GMT. The contract settled at $121.66 on Tuesday, its highest since May. U.S. crude for April was down 45 cents to $105.80 a barrel. The March contract, which expired on Tuesday, closed at $105.84 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4.

* Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,759.84 an ounce in early trade, before paring some gains to $1,756.81 an ounce by 0028 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the previous close.

* Afghan officials meeting Taliban in Pakistan

* Pakistan's Khar to meet Clinton to discuss strains

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan's Indonesian palm imports to quadruple (Created by Qasim Nauman)