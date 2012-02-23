ISLAMABAD Feb 23 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.75/79 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.86/91 amid lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.47 percent, or 59.22 points, to 12,603.67 points on Wednesday.Turnover fell to 194.11 million shares, from a 22-month high made the previous day as 322.47 million shares were traded.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $558,722 on Wednesday.

* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.The Dow Jones industrial average lost 27.02 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,938.67. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.55 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq Composite fell 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,933.17.

* Brent crude held steady on Thursday, near a nine-month high of about $123, as supply worries from heightened tensions between Iran and the West offset concerns that a slowdown in the global economy could curb oil demand.Brent crude for April delivery fell 5 cents to $122.85 by 0303 GMT after it rose on Wednesday for a third day to settle at $122.90, the highest in nine months. U.S. crude futures for April was down 41 cents to $105.87 after settling at a nine-month high of $106.28 a barrel the previous day.

* Spot gold inched down $1.60 to $1,774.19 an ounce by 0013 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,781.40. It pierced through a key resistance level at $1,765 on Wednesday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US pushed ahead with drone strikes despite Pakistani resistance

* Karzai urges calm as six die in Afghan Koran protests

* Pakistan vows to support not lead Afghan peace drive (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)