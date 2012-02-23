ISLAMABAD Feb 23 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.75/79 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.86/91 amid lack
of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.47 percent, or 59.22 points, to 12,603.67
points on Wednesday.Turnover fell to 194.11 million shares, from
a 22-month high made the previous day as 322.47 million shares
were traded.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $558,722 on
Wednesday.
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession
overseas.The Dow Jones industrial average lost 27.02
points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,938.67. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 4.55 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to
2,933.17.
* Brent crude held steady on Thursday, near a nine-month
high of about $123, as supply worries from heightened tensions
between Iran and the West offset concerns that a slowdown in the
global economy could curb oil demand.Brent crude for April
delivery fell 5 cents to $122.85 by 0303 GMT after it
rose on Wednesday for a third day to settle at $122.90, the
highest in nine months. U.S. crude futures for April was
down 41 cents to $105.87 after settling at a nine-month high of
$106.28 a barrel the previous day.
* Spot gold inched down $1.60 to $1,774.19 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,781.40. It pierced
through a key resistance level at $1,765 on Wednesday.
* US pushed ahead with drone strikes despite Pakistani
resistance
* Karzai urges calm as six die in Afghan Koran protests
* Pakistan vows to support not lead Afghan peace drive
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)