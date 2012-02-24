ISLAMABAD Feb 24 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.80/83 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.75/79 due to an
increase in import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index fell 0.70 percent, or 87.75 points on Thursday,
to end at 12,515.92 points.Turnover fell to 178.04 million
shares, compared with 194.11 million shares traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,359,893 on
Thursday.
* Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the
U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled
as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse
of Lehman Brothers. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 46.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500
Index rose 5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.46. The
Nasdaq Composite added 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, to
2,956.98.
* Brent crude rose above $124 on Friday, on track for a
fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and
upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices
could snuff out demand.Brent crude rose 45 cents to
$124.07 by 0239 GMT after settling on Thursday at $123.62 a
barrel, the highest front-month settlement since May 2 last
year. Brent has gained more than 11 percent so far this month.
U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh day, its longest
winning streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009. The April
contract was up 66 cents at $108.49 a barrel.
* Gold edged lower on Friday, although a weaker dollar
supported positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the
previous session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a
three-month high.Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to
$1,777.04 an ounce by 0149 GMT, off a three-month high of
$1,787.11 on Thursday.
* Obama apologizes for Koran burning in
Afghanistan
* Afghan labourer recalls rage as he tried to save charred
Korans
* U.S. says Pakistan upbeat on eventual cooperation
