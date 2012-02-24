ISLAMABAD Feb 24 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.80/83 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.75/79 due to an increase in import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.70 percent, or 87.75 points on Thursday, to end at 12,515.92 points.Turnover fell to 178.04 million shares, compared with 194.11 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,359,893 on Thursday.

* Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500 Index rose 5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,956.98.

* Brent crude rose above $124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand.Brent crude rose 45 cents to $124.07 by 0239 GMT after settling on Thursday at $123.62 a barrel, the highest front-month settlement since May 2 last year. Brent has gained more than 11 percent so far this month. U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh day, its longest winning streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009. The April contract was up 66 cents at $108.49 a barrel.

* Gold edged lower on Friday, although a weaker dollar supported positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the previous session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a three-month high.Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,777.04 an ounce by 0149 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,787.11 on Thursday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Obama apologizes for Koran burning in Afghanistan

* Afghan labourer recalls rage as he tried to save charred Korans

* U.S. says Pakistan upbeat on eventual cooperation

(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)