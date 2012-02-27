ISLAMABAD Feb 27 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/83 because of increased import payments.Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of rising international oil prices, which topped $123 a barrel on Friday and were heading for a fifth straight weekly gain.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 1.52 percent, or 190.60 points, to end at 12,706.52 points on Friday.Turnover rose to 192.35 million shares, compared with 178.04 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,738,790 on Friday.

* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.74 points to close flat at 12,982.95. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,963.75.

* Brent crude edged lower on Monday and snapped five days of gains, but stayed near 10-month highs above $125 due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.Brent crude fell 7 cents to $125.40 a barrel by 0233 GMT, after settling at its highest since April 29. U.S. crude declined 24 cents to $109.51, after rising for a seventh straight session and ending at the highest level since May 3.

* Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed by modest risk aversion across commodities as concerns about the euro zone remained, though high oil prices cushioned the slide. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,774.94 an ounce by 0340 GMT, after posting a 3.3-percent gain last week. It hit a five-month high of $1,787.11 last Thursday.

* Afghan NATO base attacked, seven US soldiers wounded

* Pakistan completes demolition of bin Laden compound (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)