MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/83 because of
increased import payments.Dealers expect pressure on the rupee
to persist because of rising international oil prices, which
topped $123 a barrel on Friday and were heading for a fifth
straight weekly gain.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 1.52 percent, or 190.60 points, to end at
12,706.52 points on Friday.Turnover rose to 192.35 million
shares, compared with 178.04 million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,738,790 on
Friday.
* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level
since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing
a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.74 points to
close flat at 12,982.95. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.28
points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,963.75.
* Brent crude edged lower on Monday and snapped five days of
gains, but stayed near 10-month highs above $125 due to concerns
over supply disruption as tension rose over Iran's disputed
nuclear programme.Brent crude fell 7 cents to $125.40 a
barrel by 0233 GMT, after settling at its highest since April
29. U.S. crude declined 24 cents to $109.51, after rising
for a seventh straight session and ending at the highest level
since May 3.
* Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed by modest risk
aversion across commodities as concerns about the euro zone
remained, though high oil prices cushioned the slide. Spot gold
lost 0.3 percent to $1,774.94 an ounce by 0340 GMT, after
posting a 3.3-percent gain last week. It hit a five-month high
of $1,787.11 last Thursday.
* Afghan NATO base attacked, seven US soldiers wounded
* Pakistan completes demolition of bin Laden compound
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)