ISLAMABAD Feb 28 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.91/97 to the dollar on
Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.85/90 because of
increased import payments. Dealers expect pressure on the rupee
to persist because of rising international oil prices, which was
trading below $125 a barrel on Monday and have gained 16 percent
this year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.29 percent, or 37.14 points, higher at
12,743.66 points on Monday. Turnover rose to 205.79 million
shares, compared with 192.35 million shares traded on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,435,624 on
Monday.
* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil
prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further
improvement in the U.S. housing market. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 1.44 points, or 0.01 percent,
at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.85
points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 2.41 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,966.16.
* Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124
on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global
economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped
stem the slide. Front-month Brent fell 47 cents to
$123.70 a barrel by 0252 GMT, after settling more than $1 lower.
U.S. crude slipped 64 cents to $107.92 a barrel, also
ending more than $1 lower and snapping seven straight days of
gains.
* Gold traded steady on Tuesday, trapped in a tight $4 range
below $1,770, as a major cash injection action by the European
Central Bank expected later this week supported sentiment.Spot
gold was little changed at $1,768.15 an ounce by 0257
GMT. U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,769.70.
* US rejects strategy shift after Afghan protests, shooting
* FEATURE-For Pakistan ship breakers, constant fear of death
* Pakistani director wins Oscar for film on acid attack
victims
*
