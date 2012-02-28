ISLAMABAD Feb 28 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.91/97 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.85/90 because of increased import payments. Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of rising international oil prices, which was trading below $125 a barrel on Monday and have gained 16 percent this year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.29 percent, or 37.14 points, higher at 12,743.66 points on Monday. Turnover rose to 205.79 million shares, compared with 192.35 million shares traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,435,624 on Monday.

* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.44 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,966.16.

* Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124 on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. Front-month Brent fell 47 cents to $123.70 a barrel by 0252 GMT, after settling more than $1 lower. U.S. crude slipped 64 cents to $107.92 a barrel, also ending more than $1 lower and snapping seven straight days of gains.

* Gold traded steady on Tuesday, trapped in a tight $4 range below $1,770, as a major cash injection action by the European Central Bank expected later this week supported sentiment.Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.15 an ounce by 0257 GMT. U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,769.70.

* US rejects strategy shift after Afghan protests, shooting

* FEATURE-For Pakistan ship breakers, constant fear of death

* Pakistani director wins Oscar for film on acid attack victims

