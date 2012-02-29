ISLAMABAD, February 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee also ended almost flat at 90.90/99 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.91/97. Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of rising international prices of oil, which was trading slightly above $123 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 4.44 points, lower at 12,739.22 points on Tuesday. Turnover rose to 217.59 million shares, compared with 205.79 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,223,098 on Tuesday.

* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.61 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 2,986.76.

* Brent crude rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, in line with gains across broader financial markets on expectations that cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets. Front-month Brent rose 60 cents to $122.15 a barrel by 0257 GMT, after sliding $2.62 to settle at $121.55. U.S. crude gained 37 cents to $106.94 a barrel. The contract slipped $2.01 to settle at $106.55.

* Gold edged higher on Wednesday, after rallying 1 percent in the previous session, supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the day.Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,786.06 an ounce by 0315 GMT, after hitting $1,789.40 on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-November.

* NATO urges West to focus on Afghan stability after Koran burnings

* Gunmen open fire on bus in Pakistan, 18 killed

* US rejects strategy shift after Afghan protests (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)