MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee also ended almost flat at 90.90/99 to the dollar
on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.91/97. Dealers
expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of rising
international prices of oil, which was trading slightly above
$123 a barrel on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 4.44 points, lower at
12,739.22 points on Tuesday. Turnover rose to 217.59 million
shares, compared with 205.79 million shares traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,223,098 on
Tuesday.
* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May
2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant
U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices
nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.The Dow Jones
industrial average gained 23.61 points, or 0.18 percent,
to close at 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 1,372.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.60 points, or 0.69
percent, to finish at 2,986.76.
* Brent crude rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two
days of losses, in line with gains across broader financial
markets on expectations that cheap loans to be offered by the
European Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets.
Front-month Brent rose 60 cents to $122.15 a barrel by
0257 GMT, after sliding $2.62 to settle at $121.55. U.S. crude
gained 37 cents to $106.94 a barrel. The contract slipped
$2.01 to settle at $106.55.
* Gold edged higher on Wednesday, after rallying 1 percent
in the previous session, supported by expectations for more
cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in
the day.Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,786.06 an
ounce by 0315 GMT, after hitting $1,789.40 on Tuesday, its
highest level since mid-November.
* NATO urges West to focus on Afghan stability after Koran
burnings
* Gunmen open fire on bus in Pakistan, 18 killed
* US rejects strategy shift after Afghan protests
