WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to release CPI data for
February on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.94/98 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.90/99 and dealers
expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of higher import
payments. The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar
in January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil
imports and the country's overall economic health.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.09 percent, or 138.66 points, higher at
12,877.88 points on Wednesday. Turnover fell to 206.47 million
shares, compared with 217.59 million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $869,923 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day
winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal
of more stimulus.The Dow Jones industrial average shed
53.05 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 12,952.07. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.50 points, or 0.47
percent, to 1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
19.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,966.89.
* Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on
Wednesday, ending the month sharply higher as the Federal
Reserve said that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January
through mid-February as hiring increased across several of its
districts.U.S. crude for April delivery settled at
$107.07 a barrel, gaining 52 cents, after trading between
$104.84 and $107.43.
* Spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, recovering
from its biggest fall in more than three years in the previous
session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed
to signal further monetary easing.Spot gold rose 1.4
percent to $1,719.19 an ounce, rebounding after a 5 percent fall
on Wednesday, its largest one-day loss since November 2008.
* Guantanamo convict ready to join 'Team America'
* Iran offers Pakistan 80,000 barrels per day of oil
-official
