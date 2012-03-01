ISLAMABAD, March 1 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to release CPI data for February on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.94/98 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.90/99 and dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of higher import payments. The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil imports and the country's overall economic health.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.09 percent, or 138.66 points, higher at 12,877.88 points on Wednesday. Turnover fell to 206.47 million shares, compared with 217.59 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $869,923 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus.The Dow Jones industrial average shed 53.05 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 12,952.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.50 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,966.89.

* Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, ending the month sharply higher as the Federal Reserve said that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February as hiring increased across several of its districts.U.S. crude for April delivery settled at $107.07 a barrel, gaining 52 cents, after trading between $104.84 and $107.43.

* Spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from its biggest fall in more than three years in the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal further monetary easing.Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,719.19 an ounce, rebounding after a 5 percent fall on Wednesday, its largest one-day loss since November 2008.

* Guantanamo convict ready to join 'Team America'

* Iran offers Pakistan 80,000 barrels per day of oil -official (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)