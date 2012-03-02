ISLAMABAD, March 2 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.95/91.00 to the dollar on Thursday, inching closer to its record low of 91.28 touched in January, because of higher import payments especially for oil, dealers said.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.49 percent, or 63.50 points, higher at 12,941.38 points on Thursday. Turnover fell to 118 million shares, compared with 206.47 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,744,494 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.41 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,374.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.08 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,988.97.

* Brent crude futures slipped to $126 on Friday, coming off an 11-month high, as fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased and the market focused on lower seasonal demand for oil in the coming months.Front-month Brent slipped 20 cents to $126.00 a barrel by 0226 GMT, after settling up $3.54 at $126.20 in the previous session, its highest since April 8, 2011. Brent topped $128 a barrel in late post-settlement trade on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since July 2008 when the growing economic crisis drove oil to record peaks of more than $147 a barrel.

* Gold edged higher on Friday as buyers trickled back to the market, drawn by this week's plunge of 5 percent, although bullion is still looking at its worst week since December after Wednesday's sell-off.Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,720.55 an ounce by 0040 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of 3.4 percent, its biggest one-week fall since mid-December.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistani militants say Chinese woman killed for revenge

* Pakistan's forex reserves fall to $16.42 bln

* Two U.S. soldiers killed at base in Afghanistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)