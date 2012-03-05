ISLAMABAD, March 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Higher import payments following an increase in international oil prices drove the Pakistani rupee down to 90.98/91.04 to the dollar on Friday, close to its record low of 91.28 in January.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.14 percent, or 147.59 points, higher at 13,088.97 points on Friday. Turnover rose to 253 million shares, compared with 118 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,201,502 on Friday.

* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19.

* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. Brent April crude fell $2.55 to settle at $123.65 a barrel, having traded as low as $123.12, testing below its 10-day moving average of $123.22. Brent fell 2 percent for the week after five straight weekly gains. U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to settle at $106.70 a barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 and pushing below the 10-day moving average of $107.04 after reaching $110.55 during the previous day's surge.

* Gold hovered around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after suffering its biggest one-week loss, as a stronger dollar weighed on market sentiment and investors watched the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,712.36 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 3.9 percent in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* For some Afghans, suicide bombs best answer to Koran burnings

* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, March 4 (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)