ISLAMABAD, March 5 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Higher import payments following an increase in
international oil prices drove the Pakistani rupee down to
90.98/91.04 to the dollar on Friday, close to its record low of
91.28 in January.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.14 percent, or 147.59 points, higher at
13,088.97 points on Friday. Turnover rose to 253 million
shares, compared with 118 million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,201,502 on
Friday.
* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out
of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.The Dow Jones
industrial average dipped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent,
to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,369.63. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points, or 0.43
percent, to close at 2,976.19.
* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia
eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that
had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. Brent April
crude fell $2.55 to settle at $123.65 a barrel, having
traded as low as $123.12, testing below its 10-day moving
average of $123.22. Brent fell 2 percent for the week after five
straight weekly gains. U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to
settle at $106.70 a barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 and
pushing below the 10-day moving average of $107.04 after
reaching $110.55 during the previous day's surge.
* Gold hovered around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after
suffering its biggest one-week loss, as a stronger dollar
weighed on market sentiment and investors watched the latest
developments in the euro zone debt crisis.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,712.36 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 3.9 percent in
the previous session.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* For some Afghans, suicide bombs best answer to Koran
burnings
* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, March 4
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)