MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer on Monday amid a lack of
import payments, but dealers expect it to come under pressure
following an increase in international oil prices. The rupee
closed at 90.85/90 to the dollar, compared to its close on
Friday of 90.98/91.04. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE)
benchmark 100-share index rose 189.34 points, higher at
13,278.31 points. Turnover rose to 295.14 million shares,
compared with 253 million shares traded on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $239,828 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session
and the third in the last four trading days, dragged lower by
basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for
2012. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.76 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 12,962.81 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to
1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.71 points,
or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,950.48.
* Brent crude climbed to nearly $124 on Tuesday as fears of
supply disruptions from Iran and unresolved tensions over its
nuclear program outweighed concerns about demand and slowing
global economic growth.Front-month Brent crude was up 11
cents at $123.91 a barrel at 0259 GMT, after reaching a high of
$124.39. U.S. April crude edged up 8 cents to $106.80,
having dropped from $107.34 earlier in the day.
* Gold held around $1,700 an ounce Tuesday, after falling in
the previous session as China, widely seen as the engine of the
global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper
prices could attract more buying from jewellers in Asia. Gold
hardly moved at $1,704.19 an ounce by 0243 GMT, having
tumbled nearly 4 percent last week. Bullion struck a record at
around $1,920 an ounce last September.
* Recidivism rises among released Guantanamo detainees
* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, March
5
* Pakistani rupee ends firmer; stocks up; o/n rates
flat
