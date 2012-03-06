ISLAMABAD, March 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer on Monday amid a lack of import payments, but dealers expect it to come under pressure following an increase in international oil prices. The rupee closed at 90.85/90 to the dollar, compared to its close on Friday of 90.98/91.04. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 189.34 points, higher at 13,278.31 points. Turnover rose to 295.14 million shares, compared with 253 million shares traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $239,828 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, dragged lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.76 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,962.81 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.71 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,950.48.

* Brent crude climbed to nearly $124 on Tuesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran and unresolved tensions over its nuclear program outweighed concerns about demand and slowing global economic growth.Front-month Brent crude was up 11 cents at $123.91 a barrel at 0259 GMT, after reaching a high of $124.39. U.S. April crude edged up 8 cents to $106.80, having dropped from $107.34 earlier in the day.

* Gold held around $1,700 an ounce Tuesday, after falling in the previous session as China, widely seen as the engine of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices could attract more buying from jewellers in Asia. Gold hardly moved at $1,704.19 an ounce by 0243 GMT, having tumbled nearly 4 percent last week. Bullion struck a record at around $1,920 an ounce last September.

