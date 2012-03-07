March 7 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.88/93 to the dollar on
Tuesday, compared to its close on Monday of 90.85/90 because of
higher import payments of oil.The rupee touched a record low of
91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by concerns about
higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic
health.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.35 percent, or 46.03 points, higher at
13,324.34 points on Tuesday.Turnover fell to 250.51 million
shares, compared with 295.14 million shares traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $308,832 on
Tuesday.
* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing
Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a
disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown
would hit global growth.The Dow Jones industrial average
slid 203.66 points, or 1.57 percent, to close at 12,759.15. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54
percent, to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell
40.16 points, or 1.36 percent, to end at 2,910.32.
* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a
shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for
petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer
for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about
supply disruptions.Brent crude fell $1.82 to settle at
$121.98 a barrel. Brent's $121.59 intraday low was just above of
the 20-day moving average at $121.32. U.S. crude fell
$2.02 to settle at $104.70 a barrel, with the $104.51 low near
the 20-day moving average of $104.22.
* Gold regained some ground on Wednesday as jewelers in Asia
snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2 percent in the
previous session, but investors were cautious because of
lingering fears about a possible Greek default. Spot gold
added $2.92 to $1,676.86 per ounce by 0240 GMT, having
hit a low of $1,663.95 on Tuesday, the weakest since Jan. 25.
Bullion struck a record around $1,920 per ounce last September.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Ousted deputy leader of Pakistan Taliban favours talks
with govt
* Obama: US will not stay in Afghanistan longer than
necessary
* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates
flat
