March 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.88/93 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared to its close on Monday of 90.85/90 because of higher import payments of oil.The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.35 percent, or 46.03 points, higher at 13,324.34 points on Tuesday.Turnover fell to 250.51 million shares, compared with 295.14 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $308,832 on Tuesday.

* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth.The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66 points, or 1.57 percent, to close at 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent, to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16 points, or 1.36 percent, to end at 2,910.32.

* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions.Brent crude fell $1.82 to settle at $121.98 a barrel. Brent's $121.59 intraday low was just above of the 20-day moving average at $121.32. U.S. crude fell $2.02 to settle at $104.70 a barrel, with the $104.51 low near the 20-day moving average of $104.22.

* Gold regained some ground on Wednesday as jewelers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2 percent in the previous session, but investors were cautious because of lingering fears about a possible Greek default. Spot gold added $2.92 to $1,676.86 per ounce by 0240 GMT, having hit a low of $1,663.95 on Tuesday, the weakest since Jan. 25. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 per ounce last September.

* Ousted deputy leader of Pakistan Taliban favours talks with govt

* Obama: US will not stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)