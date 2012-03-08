ISLAMABAD, March 8 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.87/94 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to its close of 90.88/93 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.60 percent, or 79.39 points, lower at 13,344.95 points on Wednesday.Turnover rose to 318.6 million shares, compared with 250.51 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,181,393 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.18 points, or 0.61 percent, to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 9.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,352.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.37 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,935.69.

* Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline as hopes that Greece's debt restructuring will go through lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better bargains for oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier trades.In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $124.12 a barrel, up $2.14, or 1.75 percent, rebounding strongly after declining $1.82 on Tuesday. In post-settlement dealings, the Brent contract' session high further increased, to $124.45. U.S. April crude settled at $106.16, gaining $1.46 or 1.39 percent. In post-settlement trading, the contract's session high rose further, to $106.55. It fell more than $2 on Tuesday.

* Gold held onto the previous session's gains on Thursday, while prices stayed above the key 200-day moving average, as increased optimism Greece may secure a crucial debt swap deal soothed worries about a messy default. Spot gold was little changed at $1,684.92 an ounce by 0044 GMT, standing above the 200-day moving average around $1,678. Gold gained 0.6 percent on Wednesday following a 2-percent slide in the previous session.

* S&P keeps Pakistan rating unchanged, warns on instability

* EXCLUSIVE: India may give limited nod for cotton exports-sources

* Miner Antofagasta's CEO makes shock exit (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)