MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.87/94 to the dollar on
Wednesday, compared to its close of 90.88/93 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index fell 0.60 percent, or 79.39 points, lower at
13,344.95 points on Wednesday.Turnover rose to 318.6 million
shares, compared with 250.51 million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,181,393 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday,
recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S.
private sector added more jobs than expected last month. The Dow
Jones industrial average rose 78.18 points, or 0.61
percent, to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index climbed 9.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,352.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.37 points, or 0.87
percent, to 2,935.69.
* Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp
decline as hopes that Greece's debt restructuring will go
through lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better
bargains for oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier
trades.In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $124.12 a barrel, up $2.14, or 1.75 percent,
rebounding strongly after declining $1.82 on Tuesday. In
post-settlement dealings, the Brent contract' session high
further increased, to $124.45. U.S. April crude settled
at $106.16, gaining $1.46 or 1.39 percent. In post-settlement
trading, the contract's session high rose further, to $106.55.
It fell more than $2 on Tuesday.
* Gold held onto the previous session's gains on Thursday,
while prices stayed above the key 200-day moving average, as
increased optimism Greece may secure a crucial debt swap deal
soothed worries about a messy default. Spot gold was
little changed at $1,684.92 an ounce by 0044 GMT, standing above
the 200-day moving average around $1,678. Gold gained 0.6
percent on Wednesday following a 2-percent slide in the previous
session.
* S&P keeps Pakistan rating unchanged, warns on instability
* EXCLUSIVE: India may give limited nod for cotton
exports-sources
* Miner Antofagasta's CEO makes shock exit
