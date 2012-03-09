March 9 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.81/86 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared to its close of 90.87/94 on Wednesday, amid
lack of import payments but dealers expect pressure on the rupee
because of rising global oil prices. The rupee touched a record
low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by concerns
about higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall
economic health.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.20 percent, or 26.44 points, higher at
13,271.39 points on Thursday. Turnover rose to 359.17 million
shares, compared with 318.6 million shares traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,067,657 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the
week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avoid a messy default.The Dow Jones
industrial average gained 70.61 points, or 0.55 percent,
to 12,907.94 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,365.91. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 34.73 points, or 1.18
percent, to close at 2,970.42.
* Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as
investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which
moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs
to avoid default. In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $125.44 a barrel, gaining $1.32. It hit a
session peak of $126.34, the highest since March 1, when
front-month Brent hit $128.40, the priciest since July 2008.U.S.
April crude settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising 42 cents.
It hit a session high of $107.20 in morning trade.Front-month
U.S. crude reached $110.55 on March 1, the highest since May
last year.
* Gold edged up on Friday, rising in tandem with other
commodities and equities, after lower-then-expected inflation
data out of China suggested more monetary easing could be on its
way.Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,705.16 an ounce by
0315 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its second
weekly decline in a row.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Bin Laden widows charged for illegal stay in Pakistan
* Obama, Karzai note progress on long-term deal-White
House
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)