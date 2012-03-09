March 9 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.81/86 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to its close of 90.87/94 on Wednesday, amid lack of import payments but dealers expect pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices. The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by concerns about higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan's overall economic health.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.20 percent, or 26.44 points, higher at 13,271.39 points on Thursday. Turnover rose to 359.17 million shares, compared with 318.6 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,067,657 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.The Dow Jones industrial average gained 70.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,907.94 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 34.73 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 2,970.42.

* Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default. In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $125.44 a barrel, gaining $1.32. It hit a session peak of $126.34, the highest since March 1, when front-month Brent hit $128.40, the priciest since July 2008.U.S. April crude settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising 42 cents. It hit a session high of $107.20 in morning trade.Front-month U.S. crude reached $110.55 on March 1, the highest since May last year.

* Gold edged up on Friday, rising in tandem with other commodities and equities, after lower-then-expected inflation data out of China suggested more monetary easing could be on its way.Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,705.16 an ounce by 0315 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its second weekly decline in a row.

* Bin Laden widows charged for illegal stay in Pakistan

* Obama, Karzai note progress on long-term deal-White House (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)