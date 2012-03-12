ISLAMABAD, March 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.70/78 to the dollar on Friday, compared to its close of 90.81/86 on Thursday, amid lack of import payments. Dealers expect pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices. Oil was trading above $125 a barrel on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.61 percent, or 81.35 points, higher at 13,352.74 points on Friday. Turnover rose to 552.79 million shares, its highest since March 2006.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,779,310 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report.The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,922.02 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,988.34.

* Oil fell in the first of four sessions on Monday, with Brent slipping towards $125, as weak Chinese exports heightened demand fears, countering support from supply disruption worries in the Middle East and Africa and a brightening U.S. economic outlook.Brent crude fell 61 cents to $125.37 a barrel by 0310 GMT and U.S. crude was down 64 cents at $106.76. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at $18.61 after settling at $18.58 on Friday. Brent rose 1.88 percent last week in its sixth weekly rise in seven, after Greece averted an immediate default while employment data improved in the United States, strengthening prospects of better fuel demand in the world's largest oil user.

* Gold rose further on Monday as gains on the Nikkei helped it offset pressure from a firm U.S. dollar, but some investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, which could potentially weigh on the precious metal.Spot gold was steady at $1,708.56 an ounce by 0248 GMT after rising as high as $1,713.80. On Friday, gold rose nearly 1 percent on higher crude oil and U.S. equities after U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February -- beating expectations.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US fears reprisals after Afghan shooting rampage

* UK's Hague faces suit over Pakistan drone strikes

* Blast at funeral in Pakistan kills 13 (Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)