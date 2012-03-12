ISLAMABAD, March 12 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.70/78 to the dollar on
Friday, compared to its close of 90.81/86 on Thursday, amid lack
of import payments. Dealers expect pressure on the rupee
because of rising global oil prices. Oil was trading above $125
a barrel on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.61 percent, or 81.35 points, higher at
13,352.74 points on Friday. Turnover rose to 552.79 million
shares, its highest since March 2006.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,779,310 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off
the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report.The Dow Jones industrial average
advanced 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,922.02 at
the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.96
points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at
2,988.34.
* Oil fell in the first of four sessions on Monday, with
Brent slipping towards $125, as weak Chinese exports heightened
demand fears, countering support from supply disruption worries
in the Middle East and Africa and a brightening U.S. economic
outlook.Brent crude fell 61 cents to $125.37 a barrel by
0310 GMT and U.S. crude was down 64 cents at $106.76.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at $18.61 after
settling at $18.58 on Friday. Brent rose 1.88 percent last week
in its sixth weekly rise in seven, after Greece averted an
immediate default while employment data improved in the United
States, strengthening prospects of better fuel demand in the
world's largest oil user.
* Gold rose further on Monday as gains on the Nikkei helped
it offset pressure from a firm U.S. dollar, but some investors
were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week, which could potentially weigh on the
precious metal.Spot gold was steady at $1,708.56 an ounce
by 0248 GMT after rising as high as $1,713.80. On Friday, gold
rose nearly 1 percent on higher crude oil and U.S. equities
after U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in
February -- beating expectations.
* US fears reprisals after Afghan shooting rampage
* UK's Hague faces suit over Pakistan drone strikes
* Blast at funeral in Pakistan kills 13
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)