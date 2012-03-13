ISLAMABAD, March 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.68/73 to the dollar on Monday, compared to its close of 90.70/78 on Friday because of increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis.Those remittances increased 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.22 percent, or 29.80 points, higher at 13,382.54 points on Monday.Turnover rose to 576.82 million shares, its highest since 2006. Volume on Friday was 552.79 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4,055,763 on Monday.

* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.Investors will eye Tuesday's statement from the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee to see whether the Fed will cool down expectations of more easing of monetary policy, which might make it difficult to extend the rally.The Dow Jones industrial average added 37.69 points, or 0.29 percent, to 12,959.71 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,371.09. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,983.66.

* Brent crude rebounded towards $126 on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank after the outlook improved for the world's largest economy amid simmering tension between the West and Iran that could threaten oil supply.Brent crude rebounded 66 cents to $126 by 0303 GMT, after settling down on Monday for the first time in four sessions. The April Brent contract expires on Thursday. U.S. April crude was up 63 cents at $106.97.

* Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as the euro rebounded although trading was cautious with investors waiting for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer clues over the direction of interest rates in the world's largest economy. Gold added $5.04 to $1,704.09 an ounce by 0250 GMT, with support at the 200-day moving average of around $1,680 an ounce. Bullion rallied to an all-time high around $1,920 an ounce last September.

