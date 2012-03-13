ISLAMABAD, March 13 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.68/73 to the dollar on
Monday, compared to its close of 90.70/78 on Friday because of
increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis.Those remittances
increased 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight
months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion
in the same period last year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.22 percent, or 29.80 points, higher at
13,382.54 points on Monday.Turnover rose to 576.82 million
shares, its highest since 2006. Volume on Friday was 552.79
million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4,055,763 on
Monday.
* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
statement.Investors will eye Tuesday's statement from the U.S.
central bank's Federal Open Market Committee to see whether the
Fed will cool down expectations of more easing of monetary
policy, which might make it difficult to extend the rally.The
Dow Jones industrial average added 37.69 points, or 0.29
percent, to 12,959.71 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index inched up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to
1,371.09. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 4.68
points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,983.66.
* Brent crude rebounded towards $126 on Tuesday as investors
awaited comments from the U.S. central bank after the outlook
improved for the world's largest economy amid simmering tension
between the West and Iran that could threaten oil supply.Brent
crude rebounded 66 cents to $126 by 0303 GMT, after
settling down on Monday for the first time in four sessions. The
April Brent contract expires on Thursday. U.S. April crude
was up 63 cents at $106.97.
* Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as the euro rebounded
although trading was cautious with investors waiting for the
outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer clues
over the direction of interest rates in the world's largest
economy. Gold added $5.04 to $1,704.09 an ounce by 0250
GMT, with support at the 200-day moving average of around $1,680
an ounce. Bullion rallied to an all-time high around $1,920 an
ounce last September.
* Massacre makes Obama 'more determined' to leave
Afghanistan
* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee firms; o/n rates flat
(Compiled by the Islamabad Newsroom)