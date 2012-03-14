ISLAMABAD, March 14 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.74/77 to the dollar on
Tuesday compared to its close of 90.68/73 on Monday because of
increased import payments.The rupee was supported this week by
increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4
percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the
2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same
period last year.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index fell 0.74 percent, or 98.89 points, to 13,282.65
points on Tuesday.Turnover fell to 186.2 million shares,
compared with 576.82 million shares traded on Monday, its
highest since 2006.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $943,445 on
Tuesday.
* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with
Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the
bank announced it will raise its dividend. JP Morgan's news
preceded the Federal Reserve's release of results from its
latest stress tests of U.S. banks. Most of the top banks did
well and their shares extended gains in trading after the
closing bell.The Dow Jones industrial average jumped
217.97 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 13,177.68. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 24.86 points, or 1.81
percent, to 1,395.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
56.22 points, or 1.88 percent, to 3,039.88.
* Brent crude eased towards $126 on Wednesday as
expectations for a build in U.S. crude inventories offset
improving economic sentiment in the world's top oil consumer.
Brent crude fell 20 cents to $126.02 a barrel by 0245
GMT, after settling at an 11-month high of $126.22 on Tuesday.
U.S. crude eased seven cents at $106.64.
* Gold regained some strength on Wednesday on bargain
hunting after prices dropped about 2 percent in the previous
session, but a firmer U.S. dollar was likely to cap gains after
the Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low until
2014Spot gold rose 80 cents to $1,675.55 an ounce by 0054
GMT. It fell to a low around $1,661 an ounce on Tuesday, its
weakest since late January, after the Fed offered no clues on
whether there will be another round of monetary easing.
* Obama aims to dispel Afghan anger over
massacre
* US drone strikes kill 15 in NW Pakistan
* India's cotton exports split industry, government
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)