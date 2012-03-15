ISLAMABAD, March 15 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended firmer at 90.68/75 to the dollar on Wednesday compared to its close of 90.74/77 on Tuesday amid lack of import payments and increased remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.58 percent, or 77.02 points, to end at 13,360.67 points on Wednesday.Turnover rose to 347.21 million shares, compared with 186.2 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $402,674 on Wednesday.

* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,194.10 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.85 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,040.73.

* U.S. oil futures inched up in Asian trading on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data, signalling a recovery in the world's largest economy and supply worries spurred by tensions over Iran's nuclear programme supported oil prices. In London, Brent crude was flat on Thursday, pressured by a fragile economic recovery in Europe, which is lagging the United States and Asia.

* U.S. April crude rose 31 cents to $105.75 a barrel by 0312 GMT, while in London ICE Brent crude for April delivery edged up 3 cents to $125 a barrel.

* Gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and worries that monetary easing in the world's largest economy was over for now made the metal vulnerable to more selling.Spot gold added 56 cents to $1,642.66 an ounce by 0044 GMT after falling about 2 percent on Wednesday.

* ICBC appears to back away from Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline

* U.S. soldier flown out as Afghan anger mars Panetta visit (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)