MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended firmer at 90.68/75 to the dollar on
Wednesday compared to its close of 90.74/77 on Tuesday amid lack
of import payments and increased remittances from overseas
Pakistanis.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.58 percent, or 77.02 points, to end at
13,360.67 points on Wednesday.Turnover rose to 347.21 million
shares, compared with 186.2 million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $402,674 on
Wednesday.
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.The Dow Jones industrial
average rose 16.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,194.10
at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped
1.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite
Index inched up just 0.85 of a point, or 0.03 percent,
to 3,040.73.
* U.S. oil futures inched up in Asian trading on Thursday as
strong U.S. economic data, signalling a recovery in the world's
largest economy and supply worries spurred by tensions over
Iran's nuclear programme supported oil prices. In London, Brent
crude was flat on Thursday, pressured by a fragile economic
recovery in Europe, which is lagging the United States and Asia.
* U.S. April crude rose 31 cents to $105.75 a barrel
by 0312 GMT, while in London ICE Brent crude for April delivery
edged up 3 cents to $125 a barrel.
* Gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in
the previous session attracted bargain hunters, but a strong
dollar and worries that monetary easing in the world's largest
economy was over for now made the metal vulnerable to more
selling.Spot gold added 56 cents to $1,642.66 an ounce by
0044 GMT after falling about 2 percent on Wednesday.
* ICBC appears to back away from Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline
* U.S. soldier flown out as Afghan anger mars Panetta visit
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)