ISLAMABAD, March 16
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.73/80 to the dollar on
Thursday compared to its close of 90.68/75 on Wednesday due to
increased import payments, especially for oil.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark
100-share index rose 0.68 percent, or 90.40 points, to end at
13,451.07 points on Thursday, its highest close since May 22,
2008.Volume was 336.91 million shares, compared with 347.21
million shares traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,164,945 on
Thursday.
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the
upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this
year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 13,252.76, closing out a seventh straight
day of gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced
8.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,402.60 at the close. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.64 points, or 0.51
percent, to 3,056.37.
* Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp
sell off the previous session, as rising tensions between Iran
and the West fuelled an oil rally that has forced Western
leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil
reserves.Brent crude rose 55 cents to $123.15 a barrel
by 0302 GMT, after settling down nearly $2 the previous session
following a Reuters report that Britain and the United States
were preparing to tap into its oil reserves. U.S. crude
climbed 49 cents to $105.60.
* Gold extended gains on Friday as the euro rebounded
against the dollar, but the precious metal was heading for its
third straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook
in the United States prompted investors to park their money
elsewhere.Gold fell to $1,655.04 an ounce in early trade
before rebounding to $1,662.99 by 0222 GMT, up $5.26. The
precious metal hit a low of $1,634.09 on Wednesday, its weakest
since Jan. 16, on fading expectations of more monetary easing in
the United States.
* Swiss couple escape from Pakistan Taliban captivity
* Pakistani forex reserves rise to $16.39 bln
* Karzai asks NATO to quit Afghan villages; Taliban halts
talks
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)