ISLAMABAD, March 16 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.73/80 to the dollar on Thursday compared to its close of 90.68/75 on Wednesday due to increased import payments, especially for oil.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.68 percent, or 90.40 points, to end at 13,451.07 points on Thursday, its highest close since May 22, 2008.Volume was 336.91 million shares, compared with 347.21 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,164,945 on Thursday.

* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,252.76, closing out a seventh straight day of gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 8.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,402.60 at the close. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.64 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,056.37.

* Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell off the previous session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil reserves.Brent crude rose 55 cents to $123.15 a barrel by 0302 GMT, after settling down nearly $2 the previous session following a Reuters report that Britain and the United States were preparing to tap into its oil reserves. U.S. crude climbed 49 cents to $105.60.

* Gold extended gains on Friday as the euro rebounded against the dollar, but the precious metal was heading for its third straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook in the United States prompted investors to park their money elsewhere.Gold fell to $1,655.04 an ounce in early trade before rebounding to $1,662.99 by 0222 GMT, up $5.26. The precious metal hit a low of $1,634.09 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16, on fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Swiss couple escape from Pakistan Taliban captivity

* Pakistani forex reserves rise to $16.39 bln

* Karzai asks NATO to quit Afghan villages; Taliban halts talks (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)