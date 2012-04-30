ISLAMABAD, April 30 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/86 because of increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.17 percent, or 23.32 points, lower at 14,042.77 points on turnover of 196.16 million shares on Friday. The index ended at 14,217.74 on Wednesday, the highest close since May 2008.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,847,507 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.69 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.59 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,069.20.

* Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on Monday as economic woes in developed economies stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the prospect of a third round of monetary easing by the United States limited its decline. Brent June crude had fallen 25 cents to $119.58 per barrel by 0306 GMT after gaining nearly 1 percent last week. U.S. June crude was at $104.72 per barrel, down 21 cents.

* Gold held near a 2-week high on Monday on prospects of more safe haven buying, with the dollar under pressure from weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and speculation the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost growth. Spot gold added $1.12 to $1,663.44 an ounce by 0301 GMT, but the metal was heading for its third monthly decline. Bullion had risen to $1,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since April 13, on disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters.

* British Red Cross doctor kidnapped in Pakistan found beheaded

* Drone strike kills four suspected militants in Pakistan

* India holds talks over fuel exports to Pakistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)