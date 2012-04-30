ISLAMABAD, April 30 Following is a list of
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.85/90 to the dollar
on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.80/86 because of
increased import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.17 percent, or 23.32 points, lower at 14,042.77 points
on turnover of 196.16 million shares on Friday. The index ended
at 14,217.74 on Wednesday, the highest close since May 2008.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,847,507 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best
weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 23.69 points, or 0.18 percent, at
13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.38
points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 18.59 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,069.20.
* Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on Monday
as economic woes in developed economies stoked fears of lower
fuel demand, although the prospect of a third round of monetary
easing by the United States limited its decline. Brent June
crude had fallen 25 cents to $119.58 per barrel by 0306
GMT after gaining nearly 1 percent last week. U.S. June crude
was at $104.72 per barrel, down 21 cents.
* Gold held near a 2-week high on Monday on prospects of
more safe haven buying, with the dollar under pressure from
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and speculation the
Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost growth. Spot
gold added $1.12 to $1,663.44 an ounce by 0301 GMT, but
the metal was heading for its third monthly decline. Bullion had
risen to $1,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since April 13, on
disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters.
* British Red Cross doctor kidnapped in Pakistan found
beheaded
* Drone strike kills four suspected militants in Pakistan
* India holds talks over fuel exports to Pakistan
