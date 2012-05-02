ISLAMABAD May 2 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 91.02/06 to the dollar
on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.85/90, because
international oil prices remained above $119 a barrel on Monday,
increasing import payments. Tuesday was a holiday in
Pakistan and there was no trading.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.37 percent, or 52.39 points, lower at 13,990.38 points
on turnover of 164 million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $422,389 on
Monday.
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four
years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster
pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in
the economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 65.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,279.32 at the close.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.91 points, or 0.57
percent, to 1,405.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index added
4.08 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,050.44.
* Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the
U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace
in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth. Brent
June crude rose 19 cents to settle at $119.66 a barrel,
after two weaker closes, having swung from $118.80 to $120.02.
U.S. June crude gained $1.29 to settle at $106.16, its
highest close since March 27.
* Gold held above $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday, off a
two-week high hit in the previous session after upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and
dampened hopes on more monetary easing. Spot gold was
little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after rising
to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.
* Obama swoops into Afghanistan on bin Laden death
anniversary
* Suicide bomber kills two in Kabul attack
* White House: US drone killings legal to combat
threats
