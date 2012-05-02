ISLAMABAD May 2 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 91.02/06 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.85/90, because international oil prices remained above $119 a barrel on Monday, increasing import payments. Tuesday was a holiday in Pakistan and there was no trading.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.37 percent, or 52.39 points, lower at 13,990.38 points on turnover of 164 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $422,389 on Monday.

* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,279.32 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.91 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,405.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.08 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,050.44.

* Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth. Brent June crude rose 19 cents to settle at $119.66 a barrel, after two weaker closes, having swung from $118.80 to $120.02. U.S. June crude gained $1.29 to settle at $106.16, its highest close since March 27.

* Gold held above $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and dampened hopes on more monetary easing. Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Obama swoops into Afghanistan on bin Laden death anniversary

* Suicide bomber kills two in Kabul attack

* White House: US drone killings legal to combat threats (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom.)